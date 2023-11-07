Polls close in Boston City Council elections, with several races pitting progressives versus moderates

Tuesday’s general election comes after a dramatic two-year term and a historic preliminary election in September. Voters earlier this year rejected two of the council’s most outspoken progressive voices , Ricardo Arroyo and Kendra Lara, who were both dogged by personal scandals. And two of the body’s longest-serving members, Councilors Frank Baker and Michael Flaherty, are departing this year, too, leaving ample room for new political representation in a city where incumbents rarely lose.

As the polls closed Tuesday night, voters were poised to elect at least four new faces to the Boston City Council, reshaping a legislative body that during its current two-year term has been defined by its dysfunction.

The openings give Boston voters broad opportunity to decide what kind of council they want.

Voters in Dorchester, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, and other neighborhoods are choosing new representatives for district council seats in open races. And in the race for four at-large seats representing the entirety of Boston, three incumbents are seeking reelection, while five newcomers vie for a slot.

Meanwhile, Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson, Sharon Durkan, and Liz Breadon are defending their seats against challengers, in Roxbury, Beacon Hill, and Allston-Brighton, respectively. Three incumbent councilors — Gabriela Coletta of East Boston, Ed Flynn of South Boston, and Brian Worrell of Dorchester — are running unopposed.

More than any policy position, council candidates this cycle have been united in their promises to restore the council to a functional and cooperative body, and to keep personal baggage from disrupting policy discussions. That message resonated with at least some voters casting ballots Tuesday.

“I am looking for more competency after the past couple of years,” said Pat Murphy Sullivan, a retired Boston Police Department office manager, as she voted at the Holy Name Parish Hall in West Roxbury. “We need a better balance on the council.”

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 64,029 Boston voters had cast ballots, or slightly more than 15 percent of registered voters, according to city data.

Eager campaign staff and supporters waited for results at election parties across the city. At Guira y Tambora on Washington Street in Roslindale, signs for candidate Enrique Pepén decorated the walls. At Dorchester’s Landmark Public House Restaurant & Bar, the televisions showed hockey and basketball games along with election coverage, and “Fitz” stickers for candidate John FitzGerald dotted the tabletops.

Several of this year’s council races follow familiar battle lines in Boston politics: progressive newcomers, many of them with ties to Mayor Michelle Wu, taking on more moderate candidates with links to the city’s old guard, in several cases former mayor Martin J. Walsh. The results of this week’s election will be a test of Wu’s influence in city politics, as several candidates with her backing appear on the ballot.

Wu spent much of Tuesday advocating for those candidates, greeting voters with at-large candidate Henry Santana in Mattapan and appearing with Enrique Pepén outside an elementary school in Roslindale. Pepén is running to represent District 5, where Wu lives, which includes Hyde Park, Roslindale, and parts of Mattapan. He faces Jose Ruiz, a longtime Boston police officer with the backing of Walsh.

“The fact that it’s the day, it feels good,” Pepén said Tuesday afternoon outside Roslindale’s Conley Elementary School. He said his team had knocked on 16,000 doors.

“Obviously we hope we win, but we also hope people go out to vote,” he said.

Likewise, rival Ruiz said Tuesday evening outside the Hyde Park Municipal Building that all day he was “beaming from ear to ear, just with the gratitude of people.”

“I’m just humbled,” he said.

District 5 is guaranteed new leadership after voters in September rejected Ricardo Arroyo, the chair of the council’s powerful government operations committee. Over the last year, Arroyo had featured in negative headlines ranging from years-old sexual assault allegations (which he denied, and for which he was never charged) to an ethics violation.

In neighboring District 6, which includes Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, labor attorney Benjamin Weber is running against IT director William King. Its current councilor, Kendra Lara, lost during the preliminary election in September in the wake of a car crash earlier this summer, when authorities say she slammed an unregistered vehicle into the side of a Jamaica Plain home while driving without a license.

In Dorchester-based District 3, longtime BPDA official John FitzGerald faces teacher and pastor Joel Richards. FitzGerald, who was the first-place finisher in September’s preliminary contest, has collected a number of powerful endorsements and is seen as the frontrunner in the race.

In the at-large race, incumbents Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, and Erin Murphy are seeking reelection. From the field of five challengers, two have emerged as the most serious contenders, political analysts say: Henry Santana, a former City Hall official with Wu’s endorsement, and Bridget Nee-Walsh, a union ironworker who ran unsuccessfully two years ago.

As she walked into a polling place in Hyde Park Tuesday, Alysia Ordway, of Readville, said she was voting for Louijeune and Santana in the at-large race.

“I would like the council to be made up of people who are invested in the community, and do things for the city, not just for self interest or career ambition,” Ordway said. “We want people who will represent us well.”

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday he expects turnout in Boston to fall below what it was in 2021, when 144,380 voters — or 32 percent of registered voters — weighed in during the historic race that saw Wu become the first woman and person of color elected mayor in the city’s history.

Speaking about the elections in 80 Massachusetts cities and towns this week, Galvin said Monday that turnout is expected to vary dramatically across the state with neither the White House, statewide offices, nor most state legislative seats on the ballot. It’s “reasonably acceptable,” he said, to expect 30 to 50 percent of registered voters to cast ballots in the various municipal races.

“It’s not acceptable to me. But that’s the range historically,” Galvin said, noting the elections can decide not only who serves in a town or city but also how much residents are taxed or critical development decisions. “These really are the elections that affect people where they live.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Maggie Scales contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.