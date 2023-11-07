Turkey Trots and other Thanksgiving races happening in the Boston area

It’s almost time to break out your best turkey-inspired outfit and lace up your running shoes for turkey trot season.
This list includes 26 races in and around the Boston area that happen the week of Thanksgiving.
For information on causes or nonprofits each race supports, check the registration pages.
Andover
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Shawsheen Square, Andover
Features: Kids fun run (at a separate start location), strollers allowed, leashed dogs allowed, timing chips for 5k, and race shirts (guaranteed only for the first 5,000 registrations)
Boston
Boston Road Runners Turkey Trot
When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.
Where: Artesani Park at the Charles River, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Boston
Features: Timing chips, raffles for best costumes
(Dorchester)
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.
Where: Franklin Park Golf Clubhouse, One Circuit Drive, Dorchester
Features: Strollers allowed, wheelchairs allowed, leashed dogs allowed, timing chips, awards for fastest runners overall and in age groups, awards for best costumes
Braintree
Braintree High School Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Braintree High School, 128 Town St., Braintree
Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers, medals for age group winners
Chelsea
J. Barry Dwyer Red Devil Turkey Trot
When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.
Where: 299 Everett Ave., Chelsea
Features: Timing chips, post-race party, and one free alcoholic beverages for (21+) finishers
Clinton
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: St. John’s Gym, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton
Features: Timing chips, race limited to 500 runners
Concord
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.
Where: 5 Keyes Road, Concord
Features: Timing chips, shirts guaranteed for those who register before Nov. 10, awards for top overall finishers and age group winners
Franklin
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: 91 Jordan Road, Franklin
Features: Timing chips, awards, door prizes following the race, free breakfast for all participants
Hingham
Marathon Sports Hingham Turkey Trot
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.
Where: 17 Union St. Hingham
Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group
Hopedale
Hopedale Fire and Police Gobble Wobble
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Hopedale Fire Department, 40 Dutcher St. Hopedale
Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group
Lexington
When: Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park, 100 Lincoln St, Lexington
Features: Free race photos, race shirts for first 200 people to register, raffle ticket for prizes for all participants, timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group, strollers welcome at the back of the race
Lynnfield
When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Lynnfield Town Hall, 617 Main St., Lynnfield
Features: Timing chips
Malden
Run Club of Malden - Wobble before you Gobble
When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.
Where: 82 Summer St., Malden
Features: Kids dash (takes place at 9:30 a.m.), timing chips for 5k, guaranteed t-shirt, swag bag, and post-race party
Mendon
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: HP Clough Elementary, 10 North Ave., Mendon
Features: Free t-shirt for the first 150 participants, timing chips, Thanksgiving costume contest, and awards for top finishers by age group
Middleton
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Flint Public Library parking lot, 1 S Main St., Middleton
Features: Long-sleeve race shirts for those who register by Nov. 14, medals for all finishers; timing chips; awards for the top three overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group; awards also for fastest strollers, fastest team, and largest team
Newton
When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.
Where: Zervas Elementary School, 30 Beethoven Ave., Newton
Features: Twenty percent off at Heartbreak Hill Running Company at bib pickup for all participants, timing chips, awards for the top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group, leashed dogs allowed at back of race
North Reading
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: 15 Central St., North Reading
Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners by age group, prizes for top two families
Northborough
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Marion E. Zeh Elementary School, 33 Howard St., Northborough
Features: Strollers allowed, timing chips, prizes for top finishers by age group
Plymouth
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Rock/DCR Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St., Plymouth
Features: Hat and bib for first 1,000 registrants, timing chips, prizes for top overall finishers and fastest runners by age group, discount for those who sign up for Winter Lights 5k at time of registration
Salem
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex Street, Salem
Features: Long-sleeve Brooks technical shirts for first 1,600 registrants, timing chips, prizes for the top overall finishers and fastest runners by age group
Somerville
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.
Where: Davis Square, Somerville
Features: Long-sleeve cotton t-shirt for first 2,400 registrants, free photos, timing chips, post-race party, Tracksmith gift cards for top three finishers, prizes for fastest finishers by age group (prizes will be mailed)
Southborough
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Trottier Middle School, 49 Parkerville Road, Southborough
Features: Five-mile run, 2-mile family walk, timing chips, medals for overall winners and top finishers by age group
Wakefield
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Lake Quannapowitt, 1 Church St., Wakefield
Features: Untimed kids fun run, timing chips, awards for top three overall finishers and top finishers by age group, town water truck on site and available to fill reusable water bottles
Wellesley
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
Where: Linden Square, 181 Linden St., Wellesley
Features: Kids fun run to follow 5k race, shirts for registrants, team registration, timing chips, awards for top three finishers overall and by age group
Weymouth
Dreamcatcher Classic Road Race
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.
Where: Weymouth High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Weymouth
Features: Five-mile course and 2-mile course, long-sleeve shirts for those who register by Nov. 14
Wrentham
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.
Where: William Rice Recreation Complex, 54 Emerald St., Wrentham
Features: Timing chips, donuts and cider at post-race award ceremony for top finishers, raffle
