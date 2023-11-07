Turkey Trots and other Thanksgiving races happening in the Boston area

For information on causes or nonprofits each race supports, check the registration pages.

This list includes 26 races in and around the Boston area that happen the week of Thanksgiving.

It’s almost time to break out your best turkey-inspired outfit and lace up your running shoes for turkey trot season.

Andover

Feaster Five Road Race

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Shawsheen Square, Andover

Features: Kids fun run (at a separate start location), strollers allowed, leashed dogs allowed, timing chips for 5k, and race shirts (guaranteed only for the first 5,000 registrations)

Boston

Boston Road Runners Turkey Trot

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

Where: Artesani Park at the Charles River, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

Features: Timing chips, raffles for best costumes

(Dorchester)

Franklin Park Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.

Where: Franklin Park Golf Clubhouse, One Circuit Drive, Dorchester

Features: Strollers allowed, wheelchairs allowed, leashed dogs allowed, timing chips, awards for fastest runners overall and in age groups, awards for best costumes

Braintree

Braintree High School Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Braintree High School, 128 Town St., Braintree

Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers, medals for age group winners

Chelsea

J. Barry Dwyer Red Devil Turkey Trot

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.

Where: 299 Everett Ave., Chelsea

Features: Timing chips, post-race party, and one free alcoholic beverages for (21+) finishers

Clinton

Annual Turkey Chase 5k

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: St. John’s Gym, 149 Chestnut St., Clinton

Features: Timing chips, race limited to 500 runners

Concord

Concord Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.

Where: 5 Keyes Road, Concord

Features: Timing chips, shirts guaranteed for those who register before Nov. 10, awards for top overall finishers and age group winners

Franklin

Franklin Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: 91 Jordan Road, Franklin

Features: Timing chips, awards, door prizes following the race, free breakfast for all participants

Hingham

Marathon Sports Hingham Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.

Where: 17 Union St. Hingham

Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group

Hopedale

Hopedale Fire and Police Gobble Wobble

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Hopedale Fire Department, 40 Dutcher St. Hopedale

Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group

Lexington

Lexgiving 5k

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.

Where: Lincoln Park, 100 Lincoln St, Lexington

Features: Free race photos, race shirts for first 200 people to register, raffle ticket for prizes for all participants, timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group, strollers welcome at the back of the race

Lynnfield

Lynnfield Rotary Turkey Trot

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Lynnfield Town Hall, 617 Main St., Lynnfield

Features: Timing chips

Malden

Run Club of Malden - Wobble before you Gobble

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.

Where: 82 Summer St., Malden

Features: Kids dash (takes place at 9:30 a.m.), timing chips for 5k, guaranteed t-shirt, swag bag, and post-race party

Mendon

Mendon Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: HP Clough Elementary, 10 North Ave., Mendon

Features: Free t-shirt for the first 150 participants, timing chips, Thanksgiving costume contest, and awards for top finishers by age group

Middleton

Middleton Turkey Trot 5K

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Flint Public Library parking lot, 1 S Main St., Middleton

Features: Long-sleeve race shirts for those who register by Nov. 14, medals for all finishers; timing chips; awards for the top three overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group; awards also for fastest strollers, fastest team, and largest team

Newton

Newton Turkey Trot

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.

Where: Zervas Elementary School, 30 Beethoven Ave., Newton

Features: Twenty percent off at Heartbreak Hill Running Company at bib pickup for all participants, timing chips, awards for the top overall finishers and fastest runners in each age group, leashed dogs allowed at back of race

North Reading

North Reading 5k Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: 15 Central St., North Reading

Features: Timing chips, awards for top overall finishers and fastest runners by age group, prizes for top two families

Northborough

Northborough Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Marion E. Zeh Elementary School, 33 Howard St., Northborough

Features: Strollers allowed, timing chips, prizes for top finishers by age group

Plymouth

Running of the Pilgrims 5k

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Plymouth Rock/DCR Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St., Plymouth

Features: Hat and bib for first 1,000 registrants, timing chips, prizes for top overall finishers and fastest runners by age group, discount for those who sign up for Winter Lights 5k at time of registration

Salem

Wild Turkey Run

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex Street, Salem

Features: Long-sleeve Brooks technical shirts for first 1,600 registrants, timing chips, prizes for the top overall finishers and fastest runners by age group

Somerville

Gobble Gobble Gobble

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.

Where: Davis Square, Somerville

Features: Long-sleeve cotton t-shirt for first 2,400 registrants, free photos, timing chips, post-race party, Tracksmith gift cards for top three finishers, prizes for fastest finishers by age group (prizes will be mailed)

Southborough

Annual Gobble Wobble

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Trottier Middle School, 49 Parkerville Road, Southborough

Features: Five-mile run, 2-mile family walk, timing chips, medals for overall winners and top finishers by age group

Wakefield

Wakefield Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Lake Quannapowitt, 1 Church St., Wakefield

Features: Untimed kids fun run, timing chips, awards for top three overall finishers and top finishers by age group, town water truck on site and available to fill reusable water bottles

Wellesley

Wellesley Turkey Trot

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Where: Linden Square, 181 Linden St., Wellesley

Features: Kids fun run to follow 5k race, shirts for registrants, team registration, timing chips, awards for top three finishers overall and by age group

Weymouth

Dreamcatcher Classic Road Race

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Weymouth High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Weymouth

Features: Five-mile course and 2-mile course, long-sleeve shirts for those who register by Nov. 14

Wrentham

Turkeywhacker 5k

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.

Where: William Rice Recreation Complex, 54 Emerald St., Wrentham

Features: Timing chips, donuts and cider at post-race award ceremony for top finishers, raffle

Leah Becerra can be reached at leah.becerra@globe.com. Follow her @LeahBecerra. Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him @pbaileywells.