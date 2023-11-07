Brandeis University bans local chapter of National Students for Justice in Palestine

In a notice sent to the student organization that was obtained by the Globe, the university informed the chapter that it will no longer be eligible for funding or to receive permits to hold activities on campus. The group is also banned from using the Brandeis name and logo in its promotions, the notice said.

“SJP has called on its chapters to engage in conduct that supports Hamas in its call for the elimination of the only Jewish state in the world and its people,” the university said Monday night. “Such expression is not protected by Brandeis’ principles of free speech.”

Brandeis University will no longer recognize the campus chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine organization, saying the group has “openly” shown support for the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israeli civilians in October, according to a statement from the university.

“Students who choose to engage in conduct in support of Hamas, or engage in conduct that harasses or threatens violence, whether individually or through organized activity, will be considered to be in violation of the University’s student code of conduct,” the notice said. “Students who wish to express their support for the rights of Palestinian civilians may form another student organization, through established procedures, that complies with University policies.”

A message sent to the Brandeis SJP chapter seeking comment was not immediately returned late Monday night. The student organization posted a statement on its Instagram page announcing it had “unjustly” lost recognition by the university.

“We recognize that such a decision is purely racist and goes against the values of Brandeis University, an organization that was build to fight racism in higher education,” Brandeis SJP said.

Brandeis University was founded in 1948 as a secular college intended to combat discrimination faced by Jews and other ethnic and racial minorities, as well as women, in higher education, according to the university’s website.

Tensions on college campuses have flared in the weeks since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, where more than 1,400 people were killed. Israel responded with a brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where the death toll rose above 10,000 on Monday, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

National Students for Justice in Palestine has been at the center of previous campus controversies. In October, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all state universities to ban SJP groups from campuses.

The decision at Brandeis came as the local SJP group was preparing to hold a vigil Monday night in the Shapiro Campus Center to “mourn 9,000+ Palestinians killed in Gaza.” A flier for the vigil posted on Instagram asked attendees to dress in black and bring Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, photos, and candles. A later post said the vigil was cancelled because of the university’s decision to end recognition of the group.

“This comes as a part of Brandeis University, an institution that values social justice, trying to silence us from speaking our truth,” the group said in a comment accompanying the post. “We thank everyone who stood by us during this beautiful journey, and we encourage you to reach out to us if you need any kind of support.”

The university’s decision also came down the same day that the Boston Globe published an opinion piece by Brandeis University President Ronald D. Liebowitz discussing how universities must confront antisemitism on campus. Liebowitz wrote that academic leaders “must find their moral compass and no longer allow speech that constitutes harassment or threat of violence to flourish on our campuses.”

“Universities cannot stop hate speech, but they can stop paying for it,” Liebowitz wrote. “Brandeis will ensure that groups that receive privileges through their affiliations with the university, including using its name, will lose their affiliations and privileges when they spew hate.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.