Internal audit of BU Center for Antiracist Research finds no financial mismanagement, university says

“Our auditors concluded that CAR’s financial management of its grants and gifts was appropriate,” said Gary Nicksa, the university’s chief financial officer and treasurer.

In an article by BU Today , a university publication, school officials said an internal audit “found no issues” with how the center’s finances were handled, determining that its expenditures were “appropriately charged” to its respective grant and gift accounts.

An investigation into Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, which came under scrutiny in September when it laid off more than half its staff and said it was transitioning to a fellowship model, found no mismanagement of funds, the university said Tuesday.

In a statement, university spokesperson Rachel Lapal Cavallario said the audit followed “complaints reported in the media following the news of the Center’s layoffs and evolution to a fellowship model prompted inquiries into the Center’s grant management practices and management culture.”

“A number of steps are either completed, or well underway, that will help the center successfully pivot toward its new direction,” Cavallario said. “One key step that’s finished, an internal audit, found no issues with how CAR’s finances were handled, showing that its expenditures were appropriately charged to their respective grant and gift accounts. With the financial audit complete, BU will look into the grants the center received to make sure required reporting processes outlined in each one were followed, as well as examine the Center’s workplace culture. BU has hired the global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry to support the workplace culture effort.”

The center, helmed by prominent scholar and author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, had faced questions about the layoffs because it had raised tens of millions of dollars since its founding in 2020 from tech entrepreneurs, Boston-area corporations, and thousands of small donors.

“None of us at the Center for Antiracist Research (CAR) are surprised that auditors found no misappropriation or mismanagement of grants and gifts,” Kendi said in a statement posted Tuesday on X. “As we have said from the beginning, we pivoted to ensure the long-term viability of CAR.”

The university said a “chief question” as the controversy unfolded was why the center hadn’t produced more research despite receiving more than $50 million in contributions. In the BU Today article, university officials said $30 million of the center’s funds are endowed and only $1.2 million of that total can be spent annually.

As for the remaining $20 million, “much of it is restricted and can only be spent in specific ways,” the publication said.

