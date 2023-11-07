Cape Cod surfers say they narrowly escaped 10-foot shark

Around noon, cousins Ray Trautz, who was standing on his board, and Pete Emond, who was straddling his, were off Coast Guard Beach in Eastham when Trautz saw the shark approaching Emond’s right leg.

Two surfers narrowly escaped an encounter with a lingering white shark on Cape Cod Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

Guess this shark hasn’t headed south for the winter just yet.

“The shark even turned on its side as if to take a leg, in that moment, I yelled SHAARRRRK as Pete was still unaware,” Trautz wrote on Facebook.

Trautz said he jabbed his paddle at the back of the shark and it “violently turned at me, tail and head thrashing back and forth erupting the water.”

Advertisement

“I was yelling for Pete to go and get to shore as the shark circled behind me very aggressive and agitated,” he wrote. “As the shark circled, I circled and kept him from being behind me. In that moment a small wave came across the bar and in two quick strokes I was flying towards the beach.”

Trautz said that while he and Emond escaped, both were “a little shaken.”

“I’ve seen a hundred white sharks while surfing, but this takes the top of all my shark interactions,” he wrote.

Neither surfer could be reached for comment.

John Chisholm, a shark biologist who runs the social media account MA Sharks, posted that the close call was “an important reminder that the white sharks are still here.”

“Thankfully they weren’t physically harmed but this is an important reminder to stay vigilant! It is still white shark season and some will remain into the winter months,” he wrote.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.