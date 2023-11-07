Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Cambridge crash

A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a car crash on Mt. Auburn Street in Cambridge Tuesday evening, the city’s police department said.
The Cambridge Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist shortly before 6 p.m. at 300 Mt. Auburn St., said Robert Goulston, a spokesperson for the department.
The motor vehicle involved in the crash remain at the scene, he said.
Road closures in the area were in effect as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Goulston said.
State Police accident reconstruction units also responded to the scene, Goulston said.
No further information was immediately available Tuesday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
