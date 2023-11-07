Investigators seek help from the public after arson fire in Revere; two people rescued in blaze

A two-alarm fire in Revere Sunday that sent two people to the hospital and displaced dozens more, was intentional and investigators are asking for the public’s help, officials said.
Around 5:49 p.m., the Revere Fire Department received a report of a blaze at a multi-unit apartment building at 30 Park Ave., state and local fire officials said in a statement. A second alarm was struck and two people were taken to a local hospital, authorities said.
“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” Revere Fire Chief Christopher P. Bright said in the statement. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy.”
State and local police determined it was intentional based on “examination of the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence,” the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229, the statement said.
The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes. All calls are confidential.
