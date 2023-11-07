Investigators seek help from the public after arson fire in Revere; two people rescued in blaze

A two-alarm fire in Revere Sunday that sent two people to the hospital and displaced dozens more, was intentional and investigators are asking for the public’s help, officials said.

Around 5:49 p.m., the Revere Fire Department received a report of a blaze at a multi-unit apartment building at 30 Park Ave., state and local fire officials said in a statement. A second alarm was struck and two people were taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” Revere Fire Chief Christopher P. Bright said in the statement. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy.”