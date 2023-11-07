Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Boston on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Boston on Thursday to speak with members of apprenticeship programs and tout the Biden administration’s support for the nation’s workers ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, officials said Tuesday.

Harris will participate in a moderated conversation with people enrolled in registered apprenticeship programs at 11:30 a.m., according to a statement from her office. Her Boston visit follows a month-long college tour that included a meeting with apprentices at IBEW Local 743 in Reading, Pa., according to the statement.

“The nationwide tour was a continuation of Vice President Harris’s dedicated work to energize, engage, and partner with young people throughout the country,” officials said. “She has already been to 19 college campuses this year after visiting 14 schools in 2022.”