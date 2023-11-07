Two killed in separate fires in Maine

At approximately 12:40 a.m., first responders received a 911 call about a fire at 762 Ridge Road. Officials discovered a body inside the RV that was believed to have perished in the fire, the statement said.

One person was killed and another injured when an RV caught fire on Tuesday in Windsor, the department said in a statement.

Two fires claimed two lives this week in rural Maine, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Payson Viles. A second person escaped the fire with minor injures, according to officials.

In Carroll Plantation, approximately two hours south of Windsor, a fire on Monday claimed the life of 57-year-old Jeffrey Macy, officials said.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of 1821 Main Road after a 911 call regarding a house fire. When responders entered the residence the found the remains of Macy, who was believed to live alone at the residence, according to the statement.

The remains of both Viles and Macy were transported to the chief medical examiner in August.

Both fires are currently under investigation but there is no indication of foul play in the Windsor fire, according to officials.









