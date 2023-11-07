Maine governor working to have state pay for funerals of Lewiston mass shooting victims

Maine Governor Janet Mills is working to ensure that the state pays for the funerals of 18 people killed last month at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, to ease some of the burden on families grieving after the worst mass shooting in the state’s history, officials said Tuesday.

Mills’s administration “is working to ensure that the families of victims do not have to bear any financial costs for the funerals of their loved ones,” Ben Goodman, a spokesperson for Mills, said in a statement.

“Funds are expected to come from the Victim’s Compensation Program through the Office of the Attorney General, supplemented by funding from the Governor’s Contingent Account,” Goodman said.