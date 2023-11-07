New York man arrested for allegedly stealing three Massachusetts identities in bank fraud scheme

Bontiffe was arrested in New York and is set to appear in federal court in Boston on Nov. 14.

Jean Andre Bontiffe, 40, was charged with one count of making or using a forged passport, one count of bank fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement released Tuesday.

A New York man was arrested on Monday for allegedly using counterfeit US passports in the name of three Massachusetts residents to steal money from their bank accounts, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.

Bontiffe previously was arrested in August 2022 after he tried to pass through TSA screening at LaGuardia Airport using a counterfeit California driver’s license in the name of one of the Massachusetts victims, the statement said.

Advertisement

An investigation revealed that between July 20 and July 22, 2022, Bontiffe traveled from the Bronx to Massachusetts and allegedly stole $13,800 from three different bank accounts belonging to Massachusetts residents, Levy’s office said. Bontiffe attempted to withdraw money from these accounts nine times during the two days he was in Massachusetts.

On July 20, 2022, Bontiffe allegedly went to a TD Bank in North Andover and unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw $4,500 from a Massachusetts resident’s account, Levy’s office said.

He was denied the transaction after he attempted to use a US passport and Discover credit card with unmatched signatures, both in the name of the Massachusetts resident, as proof of identify, the statement said. Bontiffe fled the scene after the bank confiscated both the passport and the credit card, Levy’s office said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.