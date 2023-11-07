North Kingstown voters reject school bond; Bissaillon wins Providence Senate race

The highest turnout in the state wasn’t even in the congressional district; North Kingstown voters went to the polls in droves to vote down pricey bond questions to build a new school, police station and recreation center.

While Gabe Amo made history by being chosen to replace David Cicilline in Congress, during Tuesday’s special election Providence elected a new state senator, and voters in nine communities either approved — or shot down — more than a billion dollars in borrowing for new school buildings and other construction. And Central Falls voters changed its charter.

Here’s a breakdown of what voters decided:

Bissaillon wins Senate seat held by late Maryellen Goodwin

Providence voters in Senate District 1 elected Democrat Jake Bissaillon, the Senate’s current chief of staff, to replace the late Senator Maryellen Goodwin, who died in April.

Bissaillon, 36, beat Republican Niyoka Powell in Tuesday’s election after winning a four-way primary in September. He will resign as chief of staff before being sworn in.

North Kingstown

Voters in North Kingstown overwhelmingly rejected a $222 million bond to build a new middle school and police station, with nearly two-thirds of voters rejecting the plan. A second $25 million bond question was also rejected, which would have gone toward building an indoor recreation center.

According to the town’s plans, the rec center could have included nine pickleball courts.

Turnout was very high for an election with nothing else on the ballot, since North Kingstown is not in the First Congressional District. More than 7,500 voters went to the polls, the highest of any municipality in Rhode Island.

Middletown

Middletown voters narrowly approved a $190 million school bond, with 51.5 percent of voters in favor of the borrowing.

The plan is to build a new high school and middle school that would open in 2027.

East Greenwich

East Greenwich voters approved a $150 million bond question, also for school construction. The town’s plan is to replace Frenchtown Elementary School, renovate or replace Hanaford Elementary School, renovate Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School, and renovate East Greenwich High School.

Barrington

Barrington voters also approved a $250 million school construction bond to consolidate its elementary schools and renovate or build new schools, increasing the district’s capacity as enrollment is expected to continue to increase.

A second vote will be required in order to raise taxes in the town higher than the 4 percent allowed in Rhode Island law, according to town officials.

Bristol-Warren

Voters in Bristol and Warren were asked to approve a $200 million bond for the towns’ combined school district, which will be used to build a new Mount Hope High School and athletic facility. The money is also slated to be spent on renovations to the elementary and middle schools.

Cumberland

Cumberland voters approved a $52 million bond question to rebuild B.F. Norton Elementary School.

Lincoln

Lincoln voters approved two bond questions; one $25 million bond to renovate the town’s elementary schools, and one $14 million bond for a centralized rescue station.

North Smithfield

Voters in North Smithfield rejected an $18 million bond question to build a new police station.

Central Falls

Voters in Central Falls approved three changes to the city’s charter. One change will give preferential treatment in hiring police officers and firefighters to Central Falls residents, veterans, and candidates who speak multiple languages. The amendment will also lower the minimum age to be a Central Falls firefighter from 21 to 18.

Another amendment would prohibit discrimination based on race, color, sex, religion, age, disability, national origin or citizenship status and would replace gender-specific references in the charter.

The communities that approved school bonds will be eligible for state reimbursement, as long as their projects meet certain qualifications. The reimbursement rates vary by community; Barrington’s projects are eligible for 35 percent reimbursement, while Bristol-Warren’s new high school could get 63 percent reimbursed.

This story will be updated.

