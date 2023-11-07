A quick guide to Election Day in Rhode Island

The polls opened across Rhode Island’s First Congressional District (and in select towns in the Second District) at 7 a.m., and will close at 8 p.m. Here’s a quick guide to what we’re watching today.

There is little doubt that Democrat Gabe Amo is going to cruise to victory over Republican Gerry Leonard in the special election for the First Congressional District, so the only question is what time Channel 12 political analyst Joe Fleming will call the race: before or after 8:12 p.m.?

Amo is poised to become the first person of color to win a seat in the Rhode Island congressional delegation, and his connections to President Biden’s administration and Washington, D.C. could put him on a fast track to rise the ranks among House Democrats.

A new state senator from Providence

In a Providence district where Democrats outnumber Republicans 8-to-1, Democrat Jake Bissaillon is a heavy favorite over Republican Niyoka Powell in the special election to replace the late senator Maryellen Goodwin.

Bissaillon, who will leave his job as chief of staff to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio if he wins the race, raised more than $88,000 while pledging to not accept lobbyist donations because of his day job. If he does win, his connections could make him among the best fund-raisers in the General Assembly, ensuring he’ll have plenty of career options if he wants to move up in the Senate or seek higher office by 2030.

All eyes on North Kingstown

Forget the First Congressional District. The town with the largest early vote in Rhode Island was North Kingstown, where 2,136 residents voted by mail or in-person leading up to today’s decision on nearly $250 million in construction bonds. The town is seeking to borrow $222 million to build a new middle school and a public safety complex. It also wants to borrow $25 million for an indoor recreation center that could double as an emergency shelter.

Bonds, bonds, bonds

North Kingstown is one of nine municipalities voting today on more than $1 billion in construction bonds – mostly for new schools or significant school repairs. There also are bond questions in Barrington, Bristol/Warren, Cumberland, East Greenwich, Lincoln, Middletown, and North Smithfield.

It would be surprising if any of them fail, but keep an eye on Middletown, where there has been a modest effort to defeat the ballot question.

