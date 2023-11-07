Plymouth family to return to Mass. after a month trapped in Gaza

“We welcome the good news that the Shafai family are out of Gaza and will soon be on their way home to the United States after weeks of our entreaties to the Department of State, and Israeli and Egyptian officials,” Markey and Keating wrote. “Hazem, Sanaa, Seera, Yomna, and Jaser have been in the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Massachusetts, and we must continue to push for every American citizen to return home safely.”

A Plymouth family that was trapped in Gaza for the past month has finally departed the territory and will soon be on the way home to Massachusetts, according to a joint statement released Tuesday morning by Senator Ed Markey and Representative Bill Keating. The timing of the family’s departure was unclear Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

The timing of the family’s departure was unclear Tuesday morning. Markey and Keating did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Shafai family tried to flee from Gaza to Egypt last week but was denied passage when a mistake on the Israeli customs list approved travel only for the Shafai parents and not for their three children. The mistake affected other families but has since been corrected, Keating told the Globe last week.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The announcement of the Shafai family’s safe exit from Gaza follows a Medway family’s return to Boston Monday.

Hazem Shafai, 47, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their children, Seera, 13, Yomna, 10, and Jaser, 2, were visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother, who live on a farm in northern Gaza, when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, according to Hazem’s brother, Hani Shafai.

Less than a week later, Hani Shafai said his extended family and his brother’s family tried to cross into Egypt, but were turned away several times since Gaza’s borders were closed. The family traveled to the border again Thursday, but when they arrived, “they were expected to leave the children behind,” Hani Shafai said.

Advertisement

Hani Shafai said his brother’s family had faced difficulty getting clean drinking water and were dehydrated. Many of them contracted the flu Saturday and although most are now feeling better, Hazem’s youngest child still has a fever and is throwing up. Hazem Shafai is also running out of diabetes medication, according to his brother.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip told the Associated Press Monday, including over 4,100 minors. More than 2,300 people are missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the ministry said.

More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel when Hamas terrorists launched the surprise attack on Oct. 7. In addition, some 240 people in Israel were taken hostage, and 5,400 have been injured, according to the Associated Press.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.