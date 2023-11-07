UMass student describes alleged assault by another student during Israel solidarity demonstration

Ercelik was arraigned Monday in East Hampshire District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and sole counts of larceny, vandalizing property, assault and battery to intimidate, and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Dylan Jacobs, 21, said he was attending a “peaceful gathering” hosted by the UMass Hillel group on Friday “to honor the hostages that were taken from Israel” when Efe Ercelik allegedly came outside, punched and kicked him, and took the flag.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst senior said he was waving a small Israeli flag in solidarity with people killed and kidnapped by Hamas when he was attacked last week by a fellow student who is now banned from campus and facing criminal charges.

Ercelik pleaded not guilty and was released on “pretrial conditions,” legal filings show. He is due back in court Jan. 16. His attorney could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Tensions on college campuses have grown since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people. Israel responded with a ferocious bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where the death toll rose above 10,300 on Tuesday, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory.

Jacobs, a student from Marlboro Township, N.J., who is majoring in economics and math, said Ercelik went through the crowd making rude gestures as students gathered alongside a Shabbat table with empty chairs set up to represent the roughly 240 hostages taken by Hamas.

“Sometime during this gathering, he came up and started giving people the middle finger pretty aggressively,” Jacobs said.

Ercelik then allegedly went inside the student union and continued to watch the demonstration through the windows while displaying his middle finger, Jacobs said.

“Then he put up a sign saying, ‘From the river to the sea,’” Jacobs said. The phrase is part of the slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which the American Jewish Committee says advocates for the elimination of Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Ercelik allegedly remained at the window watching the demonstration and making hand signals for as much as two hours, according to Jacobs. At some point, he began waving a Palestinian flag, and Jacobs responded by waving a small Israeli flag he had been given at the demonstration, he said.

Ercelik then came outside yelling something like, “You think you’re so tough waving a flag, Zionist [expletive], let’s see how tough you are when I’m out here!” according to Jacobs.

“He pretty much charged out of the building, started screaming at me, and then came over and punched me in the head a few times, took the flag, kicked me in the chest, and then shoved me,” Jacobs said, knocking him into a university administrator standing behind him.

As Ercelik walked back into the student union, “he spit on the flag and tore it up,” Jacobs said. Back in the window, he allegedly took a long knife and “just kept stabbing the flag until it was completely destroyed,” Jacobs said.

“Then the police showed up, and he left,” he said.

Jacobs said he may have seen Ercelik around campus before but had never spoken to him. After the attack, he had a small cut on his lower lip but no serious injuries, he said. Still, he said he is concerned that there could be more violence on campus and went straight home to his apartment after classes on Tuesday instead of studying at the library because he felt it was safer.

“I’m scared it’s gonna happen again, to me or someone else,” Jacobs said.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





