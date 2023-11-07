Jay Ruais, who campaigned against ‘status quo,’ elected mayor of Manchester, N.H.

“This victory belongs to the people of Manchester who said they are no longer willing to accept the status quo,” Ruais said during an election night celebration with about 200 supporters.

Jay Ruais prevailed over Kevin Cavanaugh, according to unofficial results. The election night tally showed Ruais with 9,392 votes, or just over 51 percent, while Cavanaugh had 8,904 votes, or just shy of 49 percent.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayoral candidate who vowed to chart a new course for the largest city in northern New England won Tuesday’s election, dealing a major blow to the incumbent who had handpicked her preferred successor.

Ruais, a nonprofit leader, infantry officer in the Army National Guard, and former congressional staffer, entered the race with endorsements from Governor Chris Sununu and other GOP leaders.

He spoke openly during his campaign about his own court-ordered stint in a rehabilitation program for alcohol use, and he called for the city to take an empathetic approach to serve people experiencing homelessness or substance abuse disorders.

That theme carried through to his victory speech, in which he recounted a story about interacting with a group of women who had just arrived at a treatment facility. He told them he was running for mayor and had been in their shoes 13 years earlier.

“What I said to these women was that the only limits that you have are the ones that you place on yourself, and that you can do anything that’s possible as long as you maintain your sobriety and recovery,” he said.

“That is the difference that we can have on people’s lives, and that’s what we’ve been charged with. .... We have an obligation to govern with people’s interests at heart, working together to make the community better,” he added. “So I will serve in that capacity.”

Frank Guinta, a Republican former US representative who served as Manchester mayor from 2006 to 2010, said Ruais’ win “is a real opportunity for our great city to move forward in a new direction.”

Public safety and housing ranked among Cavanaugh’s top priorities, too. He said his tenure as alderman included an increase in police funding, and he called for “wrap-around services” to address mental health, recovery, and other needs.

Manchester, N.H., mayoral candidate Kevin Cavanaugh speaks with reporters outside Billy’s Sports Bar & Grill after competing in the nonpartisan mayoral primary on Sept. 19, 2023. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Cavanaugh, a former state senator and current Ward 1 alderman, had been endorsed by Democrats, labor unions, and current Mayor Joyce Craig, his friend since high school, who’s running for governor in 2024. Cavanaugh had campaigned on promises to build on what he regarded as Craig’s successes. He conceded and thanked his supporters.

In a statement Tuesday night, Craig thanked Cavanaugh for running and focusing on serving Manchester residents.

“I know Kevin will continue to serve our city and fight to improve the lives of everyone in it,” she said.

Craig also congratulated Ruais on what she called “his well-earned victory.”

“During my six years as Mayor, we’ve worked hard to make Manchester more affordable, keep our residents safe, and strengthen our schools. We’ve shown what is possible with dedicated public servants who have worked with us, from the Board of Aldermen and School Board to all the City and School District employees who work tirelessly on behalf of Manchester residents,” she said.

“I spoke with Jay this evening and believe he shares our dedication to making our city stronger for everyone,” she added.

The outcome of Tuesday’s vote represents a big win for state-level Republicans, who frequently cite concerns about public safety and homelessness in Manchester as prime examples of the ills that follow Democratic leadership.

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Chris Ager, who was at the Ruais campaign’s election night party, said concerns about crime and safety have led some critics of the Craig administration to refer to the city as “Manch-ghanistan.”

“One thing I’ve heard some of the Republican candidates say about Joyce Craig is we can’t afford to do to the state what she was doing to Manchester,” he said.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said earlier this year that the city’s overall crime rate was down 16 percent in 2022 compared to the 10-year average. That includes a 14 percent drop in property crime and a 30 percent drop in violent crime, he said.

Ager said the outcome of Tuesday’s race signals trouble for Craig’s gubernatorial prospects.

“As a Republican, I hope she’s our opposition,” he said.

The transition from Craig to Ruais will be the seventh time in the past 40 years that the keys to Manchester’s corner office have passed from a mayor affiliated with one party to a successor affiliated with the other. Two Republicans served back to back right before Craig’s first term, but two Democratic mayors haven’t served back to back since the early 1980s.

At the local level, some leaders said they won’t let partisan politics interfere with their ability to collaborate and achieve what’s in Manchester’s best interests.

While standing outside his polling site with campaign signs for Cavanaugh and for his own candidacy, incumbent Ward 3 alderman Pat Long, a Democrat, said he wouldn’t miss a beat working alongside a Ruais administration.

Long said he chaired the aldermanic board while Theodore L. Gatsas, a Republican, served as mayor.

“In the city of Manchester, it’s really nonpartisan,” Long said. “It’s the best interests of the city. So it’s easy. It oughtn’t be hard.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.