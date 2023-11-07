scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Worker dies after being electrocuted at AT&T facility in Cambridge

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Staff,Updated November 7, 2023, 1 hour ago

A worker died Tuesday morning after being electrocuted at an AT&T facility in Cambridge, officials said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police received a report that a worker had been electrocuted at the Bent Street facility, Robert Goulston, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department, said by email.

Officers arrived to find an injured worker, whose name was not released. After CPR was administered, the worker was taken to a hospital, where they died, Goulston said.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified because the death occurred “in a workplace setting,” Goulston said.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.

Sign up for the Camberville newsletter

* indicates required
Boston Globe Today