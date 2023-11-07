Worker dies after being electrocuted at AT&T facility in Cambridge

A worker died Tuesday morning after being electrocuted at an AT&T facility in Cambridge, officials said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., police received a report that a worker had been electrocuted at the Bent Street facility, Robert Goulston, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Police Department, said by email.
Officers arrived to find an injured worker, whose name was not released. After CPR was administered, the worker was taken to a hospital, where they died, Goulston said.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified because the death occurred “in a workplace setting,” Goulston said.
AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
