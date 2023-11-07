Why Tuesday’s election results have next to nothing to do with who will be elected president in 2024

Tuesday’s election will likely feature a similar analysis of combing through results trying to predict the future, in this case, who might win next year’s presidential contest. This is particularly likely as polls repeatedly show a razor-thin rematch between former President Trump and President Joe Biden that hinges on Biden’s age and Trump’s criminal trials.

Historically this does make sense. There have been “canary in a coal mine” outcomes in these contests from Scott Brown’s win for US Senate in Massachusetts ahead of a Tea Party wave or how Democrat Doug Jones won a special election in Alabama in Donald Trump’s first year in office ahead of a big year for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

In the aftermath of nearly every election, political experts and partisan spin masters look for clues as to how it relates to the next election.

Advertisement

A New York Times/Siena College poll released over the weekend found Trump leading Biden in five out of six key battleground states, one year from the presidential election. Nearly 3 out of 4 voters in these critical states said Biden was “just too old” to be president. That was up from 30 percent when the same poll was taken ahead of the 2020 presidential race. Meanwhile, while Trump leads by an aggregate of four percent across all states he easily loses should he be convicted of any of the criminal charges he faces, he would lose to Biden by 10 points.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A CBS poll, also released on Sunday, found similar results: with Trump beating Biden by three points nationwide 51 to 48 percent.

However, in 2023 there are structural reasons why Tuesday night’s results won’t say a lot about what will happen in the unique 2024 presidential race.

First of all, nearly all of these elections are quite local and some defy political convention. For example, in Texas voters will consider a referendum on banning wealth taxes in the future. Over 2,000 miles to the north, the hot issue in Maine is whether to dismantle two private energy companies in the state and replace them with a public-run one with an elected board.

Advertisement

Second, even in the most high-profile elections on Tuesday, there are quirks that don’t necessarily apply to the presidential race. Yes, it would be a big upset if Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, were to lose to Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. But it’s unclear how anyone can compare this to Trump.

If Cameron, the calm, Black protege of Mitch McConnell, wins he is, well, nothing like Trump, plus Kentucky is a Republican-leaning state anyway. If Beshear holds on, then it might say more about how a young, moderate incumbent with decent approval ratings held on. In this case, Beshear is nothing like Biden.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, is facing a tougher than anticipated challenge from Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. (Fun fact: Presley is the cousin of rock star Elvis Presley.) But this has been a contest defined by accusations of public corruption.

To be sure, if there is anything that could be tested, it is whether abortion rights remains a motivating issue for voters and that is expected to be a featured issue in 2024 . In Ohio, voters will take up a referendum item enshrining in the state constitution the right to an abortion and polls suggest that it will easily win, even in the generally socially conservative state.

Advertisement

Abortion has also been a key issue in the close races for control of the Virginia legislature and in the most expensive race for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, also on the ballot on Tuesday.

But possibly the biggest reason that these contests this week have very little to do with the 2024 presidential election is that they don’t directly involve the biggest dynamics in that contest: Joe Biden’s age and Donald Trump’s criminal trials.

In other words, it is hard to see how any of the contests on Tuesday can give any clues as to how Biden will handle questions about his age next year or whether juries will convict Trump.

This is not to suggest these elections don’t matter. They very much do in their own right. But unlike the past, this unique possible presidential election rematch against two deeply unliked candidates lives in a universe of its own.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.