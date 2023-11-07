How to watch the third Republican presidential debate Wednesday night

NBC journalists Kristen Welker and Lester Holt will co-moderate the debate alongside conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt of “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

The debate will air from 8-10 p.m. ET from the Adrianne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. NBC News will broadcast the debate on television and will carry it on their digital and streaming platforms, including Peacock. The debate will also be broadcast in Spanish on NBC Universo.

A narrowing field of candidates will take the stage Wednesday night at the third Republican presidential primary debate, and once again the party’s front-runner, former president Donald Trump, will skip the event.

The debate partners include the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Salem Radio Network.

How can I watch the debate if I don’t have cable?

Those without cable can access the debate on any live TV streaming service that carries NBC, including DirecTV, Stream, Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling.

The online site Rumble, a video sharing platform with a largely right-wing audience, will also be streaming the debate.

The candidates who qualified for Wednesday’s debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump, who is facing a litany of criminal charges, has refused to attend any of the debates, despite qualifying. Instead, he is expected to host a rally in Hialeah, Florida, at the Ted Hendricks Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

Three of the candidates who participated in the previous debates will not be part of this one, including former vice president Mike Pence, who dropped out of the Republican primary last month, North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum, who fell short of the polling requirement to participate in the Miami debate, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who participated in the first debate but did not make the stage for the second one.

