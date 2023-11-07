Supreme Court seems likely to uphold law disarming domestic abusers

Several conservative justices, during a lively if largely one-sided argument, seemed to be searching for a narrow rationale that would not require them to retreat substantially from a new Second Amendment test the court announced last year in giving people a broad right to arm themselves in public. Under the new standard, the justices said courts must look to history to assess the constitutionality of gun control measures.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed ready Tuesday to rule that the government may disarm people under domestic violence orders, limiting the sweep of last year’s blockbuster decision that vastly expanded gun rights.

But conservative justices seemed prepared Tuesday to accept that a judicial finding of dangerousness in the context of domestic violence proceedings was sufficient to support a federal law making it a crime for people subject to such orders to possess guns — even if there was no measure from the founding era precisely like the one at issue in the case.

“Someone who poses a risk of domestic violence is dangerous,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, adding that other limits on gun rights posed harder questions.

The liberal justices, by contrast, appeared to want to use the case to revisit the history-based test. “What’s the point of going to the founding era?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.

The ramifications of the court’s decision, expected by June, could extend far beyond domestic abuse and yield a major statement on the meaning of the court’s ruling last year.

Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, defending the law, said there was ample historical precedent for disarming people who were not, in the language of earlier Second Amendment decisions, law-abiding and responsible. Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito appeared consistently skeptical of Prelogar’s defense of the law, stressing that the protection order at issue was the product of an abbreviated civil proceeding.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, for his part, asked a series of questions sketching out a minimalist ruling upholding the law, suggesting that the case before the court was an easy one.

“We actually have a finding of a credible threat,” he said. “The dangerousness argument seems most apparent there.”

The two other members of the court appointed by President Trump — Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh — made similar comments. Kavanaugh, for instance, noted government statistics showing that more than 75,000 attempts to buy firearms by people subject to domestic violence restraining orders were rejected under the federal background check program.

There was general agreement that the combination of domestic strife and firearms can be lethal. The Supreme Court itself recognized this in a 2014 majority opinion. “All too often, the only difference between a battered woman and a dead woman is the presence of a gun,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote for the court, quoting a lawmaker.

The argument came as the nation grapples with a seemingly unending series of mass shootings, including a recent one in Maine that left 18 people dead.

In last year’s decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the court struck down by a 6-3 vote a New York law that put strict limits on carrying guns outside the home. It also established a new legal standard, one whose reliance on historical practices has sown confusion as courts have struggled to apply it, with some judges sweeping aside gun control laws that have been on the books for decades.

The majority opinion in Bruen, written by Thomas, said courts must now judge restrictions on gun rights by turning to early American history as a guide. “The government must demonstrate,” he wrote, “that the regulation is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The new case, United States v. Rahimi, gave the court a chance to explore the scope of that new test.

The case started in 2019, when Zackey Rahimi, a drug dealer in Texas, assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone, leading her to obtain a restraining order. The order suspended Rahimi’s handgun license and prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Rahimi defied the order in flagrant fashion, according to court records.

He threatened a different woman with a gun, leading to charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Then, in the space of two months, he opened fire in public five times.

Rahimi is “hardly a model citizen,” a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, wrote in March. But the court vacated Rahimi’s conviction under a federal law that makes it a crime for people subject to domestic violence orders to have guns, ruling that the law violated the Second Amendment.

The appeals court rejected a variety of old laws identified by the government as possible historical analogues, saying they did not sufficiently resemble the one concerning domestic violence orders.

Jackson indicated that lawmakers considering enacting new gun laws should not have to perform historical research.

“Let’s say I’m a legislator today in Maine, for example, and I’m very concerned about what has happened in that community and my people, the constituents, are asking me to do something,” she told Prelogar. “Do you read Bruen as, step one, being go to the archives and try to determine whether or not there’s some historical analogue for the kinds of legislation that I’m considering?”

Prelogar responded that history counts but only to supply general principles.