Trump’s rivals battle one another, and his aura of inevitability, as next debate approaches

Before Wednesday’s debate in Miami, the campaigns of Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Tim Scott each put out memos on the state of the race that knifed one another’s viability, skills, and standing, in a bid to present themselves as the only true alternative to Trump, the man who refuses to debate them. The Trump campaign put out a memo, too. It ignored his primary rivals entirely and instead previewed his run against President Biden, one year out from the general election.

MIAMI — The 2024 Republican presidential race is entering a fraught and caustic phase as Donald Trump’s wide lead remains undiminished, the days until voting begins dwindle, and his rivals take aim at one another as much as at him.

The dueling memos and drastically different schedules in the run-up to the debate — Trump was in court giving sworn testimony in his financial fraud case while his rivals were readying their debate zingers and campaigning in Iowa — captured the stark reality of a primary that is proceeding on two parallel tracks.

There is Trump, the front-runner. And there are his Republican opponents, increasingly doing battle with an unseen force that threatens them all in equal measure: a growing sense of inevitability and resignation — among donors, Trump skeptics, and Democrats alike — that 2024 will be a rematch of 2020.

The primaries are obviously not over, despite the Trump team’s attempt to brand them as the race for “first place loser.” Polls can shift late. No votes have been cast.

Yet Trump’s fractured opposition and the persistent focus on one of them emerging as the leading “Trump alternative” echo the dynamics of his first run in 2016, when his rivals spent millions of dollars on ads attacking one another while he marched to the nomination.

“At least that was a viable strategy then,” said Sarah Isgur, who was a top adviser to Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign that year. “Because at least if you knocked out everyone, you could have beaten Trump. That’s not true this time. Even if you got a one-on-one race, I don’t see the math.”

Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist, said Trump’s rivals appeared to be mindlessly repeating the mistakes of the past. “Despite what has amounted to a rerun, Trump’s challengers seem determined not to try anything new at all,” he said.

Besides Trump, only one of the 2024 candidates ran in 2016: former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey. And he has sounded the alarm on the strategy of focusing more on one another than Trump. In a recent slide presentation prepared for donors, his campaign faulted what it called “wishful thinking by the other candidates that Trump will magically collapse on his own,” though Christie’s broadsides have so far not significantly advanced the candidate himself.

For now, Iowa, increasingly, is the epicenter of the action.

In a blunt admission, the DeSantis campaign said in its memo that a blowout Trump victory in Iowa could effectively give him the nomination. “It would create media and political momentum for his candidacy that would be difficult to stop,” wrote James Uthmeier, DeSantis’s campaign manager.

For months, DeSantis’s aides have said they are best positioned to stop Trump, and Monday, he formally secured the coveted endorsement of Iowa’s popular Republican governor, Kim Reynolds. She pledged to do everything she could to lift DeSantis to victory in the first-in-the-nation contest, after his campaign has spent months in a downward trajectory.

Advertisement

Trump’s team countered with the endorsement of another female Republican governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas. On Wednesday night, Sanders will appear with Trump at a rally near Miami, the scene of the former president’s counterprogramming to the nearby Republican primary debate.

But Iowa is where Trump’s allies continue to pound DeSantis with attack ads. It is where DeSantis’s super political action committee is thrashing Haley on the airwaves and where her super PAC is hitting him back. It is where Scott is stationing his campaign staff. And it is where Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign has announced plans to spend the bulk of a late $10 million blitz in the next two months.

Each of the campaigns — but especially DeSantis’s and Haley’s — are fighting a two-front war in Iowa: both to close the gap with Trump and to distance themselves from one another and the rest of the pack. A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll showed Trump with 43 percent support, and Haley and DeSantis tied at 16 percent.

Haley’s team has outlined a different path beyond Iowa. They said she is more competitive in New Hampshire and South Carolina, her home state, than DeSantis. Betsy Ankeny, Haley’s campaign manager, wrote in her memo that DeSantis was a “sinking ship” who had worn poorly on voters after pundits first predicted he would be Trump’s “strongest alternative.”

Advertisement

“And then,” she wrote, “America met Ron DeSantis.”

Scott, whose super PAC canceled its television ads and is polling in the single digits, is attempting to exploit the battle between Haley and DeSantis in Iowa. “She’ll attack him for the failing candidate that he is,” read a memo from Scott’s campaign manager, Jennifer DeCasper. “He’ll attack her for being the moderate that she is. They’ll both be right.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign has faded since the first debate, but he recently announced a significant advertising buy. His advisers hope those ads, along with a strong debate performance, will inject his name back into the headlines.