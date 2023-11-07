More questions than answers in handling of Danilecki case

An internal police review initially found Danilecki to have used excessive force during a 2019 confrontation in Dorchester. However, Cox asked for a new review — and lo and behold, it came back with a different verdict. This time Danilecki was found to have violated only one regulation — neglect of duty, based on his failure to complete an incident report after the encounter — and that’s what Cox signed off on. (Cox also found Danilecki violated department rules in two unrelated incidents: failing to file a report after using force against a protester during a “Straight Pride” parade in 2019 and inappropriately seizing a sign during a 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration.)

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said he stands by his decision to hand down a three-day suspension in the latest case involving John Danilecki, the Boston police captain who has a long record of complaints against him. But the way Cox handled this particular case raises questions about the department’s system for reviewing allegations of officer misconduct.

“I gave him a punishment commensurate with what he did,” Cox told the Globe editorial board.

In that judgment, Cox has the full backing of Mayor Michelle Wu. “I have full faith in the commissioner’s decision here,” Wu said in an interview. According to the mayor, sending a recommended finding back for further review is not unusual: “It’s happened in numerous cases as I understand from the department, and in general, it’s more the rule than the exception,” she said.

Given the controversy surrounding this case, Wu’s willingness to vouch for Cox should count for something when it comes to having faith in his leadership. But it doesn’t erase legitimate questions about the internal affairs process in general and how Cox reached a decision in this particular case. If Wu is right and findings of Boston’s internal investigators are routinely sent back for further review, she’s either telling us something about the quality of the investigations or about the ability of higher-ups to stomach their findings.

How common is it for a commissioner to call for such a review and have it reverse an earlier finding? According to Tom Nolan, a criminologist and former BPD officer, “That is not routinely done.” As Nolan explained it, there are multiple levels of review, and at each level, there is further review before any recommendation is approved. Before any recommendation gets to the commissioner’s desk, “there are at least a half dozen people who have reviewed the findings of the investigators and approved the recommendations,” he said. All those people would have signed off on the recommended finding of excessive force before the Danilecki case reached the commissioner, who does have the ultimate authority to decide the final disposition.

Apart from Cox’s role in it, the Danilecki case shows that longstanding problems with the BPD’s internal disciplinary system persist. Investigations take too long. The process is shrouded in secrecy. And the first instinct is to keep evidence that was used in reaching a finding out of the public domain. For example, it took months and a public records request from the Globe before the department finally released two surveillance videos that partially captured the incident that sparked the initial complaint from David Nave of Dorchester. The two short video clips show Danilecki using his leg to knock Nave to the ground. Police cruiser headlights obscure what happened next.

Danilecki has been on the force for 36 years. As the Globe has reported, he has twice received the department’s Medal of Honor, but he has also been the subject of at least 21 internal affairs cases and was cleared in the majority of them. The latest case was the ninth time since 1993 that the department did not sustain an excessive force complaint against Danilecki. As the Globe also reported, Nave has a criminal record and had struggled with addiction. According to city officials, he is well-known to police, and that could play a role in interactions like the one with Danilecki.

In an interview, Cox said he agreed that the process of investigating complaints should be quicker and said he is taking steps to make that happen. When it comes to a call for more transparency, he was supportive up to a point. But he compared police reports to getting a medical record back from a doctor, which is “all in doctor speak” and could be misinterpreted by a layperson. While police are “not as complicated as doctors,” he said “if you’re not in the same field, it’s really hard to be on the same page about what you’re going to find.”

Overall, Cox defended what happened in the Danilecki case without addressing specifically why he called for the review. “When we get a case, we take it very seriously. Getting it wrong leads to very bad things,” he said. “Opinion, social media, rumor, those things don’t play in as a factor. We have to be factual,” he added. He also expressed concern about the impact of an investigation on a police officer, saying, “They have to have faith, just as much faith as the people making the complaint.” Asked whether the public should be concerned about the number of complaints filed against Danilecki over the course of his police career, Cox replied, if you’ve been on the force that long, “is 20 complaints a lot? Every person is different.”

Of course, it also matters if the complaints are about excessive ticket writing or use of excessive force.

For her part, Wu said she understands why the public may have questions about this case. “I know it is hard to ask for public trust when some of these processes are very sensitive and involve many complex steps to ensure there is the right amount of due diligence behind each investigation,” she said. But she and Cox are committed to reforming the BPD — a big job that will take time, she said.

When she appointed Cox as commissioner in July 2022, Wu put him in charge of overhauling a department that mistreated him decades ago. In 1995, Cox, then a member of the undercover police gang unit, was beaten by fellow officers who mistakenly believed he was a murder suspect. For years, the department tried to cover it up, until the truth was finally revealed.

Now, it is Cox’s job to deliver the truth about the department he leads.

