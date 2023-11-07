It’s Trump, not Biden, who should be pressed to debate his challengers

In Scot Lehigh’s Nov. 1 column, “Joe Biden has a Democratic challenger; he should debate him” (Opinion), he takes President Biden to task for not engaging with Representative Dean Phillips. But why not ask the same question of former president and 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump?

If Biden, an incumbent, creates the impression that he is unable to “handle the challenge” if he refuses to engage a primary challenger, what does that say about Trump, who derides his opponents in the GOP primary and refuses to engage in debates?

I think it’s much more common for an incumbent to discount a primary challenge than for a candidate from the opposing party to do so.