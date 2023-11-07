Lessons from Lewiston, learned the hard way

As the details of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, unfold, the world is painstakingly reminded that this horrific tragedy could have been prevented. We are left wondering why Robert R. Card II did not receive the help he needed despite family and colleagues reporting their concerns about his mental status and access to guns months before the shootings took place ( “Commission to examine events leading to shootings,” Page A1, Nov. 2). Maine Governor Janet Mills has established an independent commission to investigate where things went wrong, stating, “A cornerstone of the ability to heal is to know the truth — in this case, the facts of what happened on that tragic night, of the months that led up to it, and of the police response to it.”

Our state is not without similar tragedies — for example, Latarsha Sanders, Lindsay Clancy, Christopher Ferguson, Aaron Pennington, all cases of people with known mental health struggles in which unspeakable crimes were committed. We need to ask: How is our state failing these individuals, their families, and innocent victims in the community?

Massachusetts has 26 Community Behavioral Health Centers across the state, and anyone who wants help has access to these services. What we fail to recognize, however, is that there are some people, because of the severity of their illness, who will never use this “front door” approach. As in Card’s case, many of the families in these cases repeatedly tried to get help.

In too many instances, Massachusetts delivers a failure-first system that seems to require tragedy before treatment. If nothing else, I hope the details in the Lewiston case spark conversations to address the failures of our current system and what needs to happen to prevent these types of tragedies in the future.

Ann Corcoran

Swampscott

The writer, a registered nurse with a master of science in nursing, is executive director of the National Shattering Silence Coalition and an adviser with Assisted Outpatient Treatment Now.





In one tragic way, the system worked

While a law was passed in Maine that, in theory, could remove guns from some people who are deemed to be threats, it seems to have included no clear chain of responsibility and left communications and enforcement in the hands of officials who could be lukewarm about this goal or, when busy with many things, were not required to make enforcement a priority (“Gunman was committed to mental hospital,” Page A1, Nov. 1). With “no mechanism” for seizing weapons without a warrant, according to one observer, and apparently with no protocol for how, when, and by whom to seek and enforce such a warrant, no preventive action was taken.

As a gun-rights interest was given priority over gun-restriction concerns, an objective was achieved: The right of the people to keep and bear arms was not infringed.

Todd Macalister

Newton





Law enforcement lapses? Mental health issues? No, the problem is assault weapons.

Why is the focus on investigations, the details of law enforcement missteps, and Robert Card’s mental health? None of that matters in a climate that puts vicious weapons of war in the hands of civilians. Regardless of Card’s troubles and the official response, he could not have caused the level of destruction of Oct. 25 in Lewiston if assault weapons were unavailable. Yes, law enforcement made errors, as humans do, and Card clearly needed more help than he got, but he could not have shot so many people so quickly without an assault weapon, however legally or illegally obtained.

For 10 years, we had a ban on the manufacture of such weapons. Since the ban’s expiration in 2004, we’ve seen more and more mass shootings. It’s not just the manufacture of these hideous weapons that should be banned but also the weapons themselves, whenever and wherever built.

The Founding Fathers never foresaw the existence of such powerful weapons. How can a “well-regulated militia” apply to individuals wielding murderous weaponry useless for hunting or home defense or any other domestic purpose? We’re subjected to terror and trauma not because of mental health care (which certainly could be improved) or lapses by (human) law enforcement officials but rather because these vicious killing machines are far too widely available.

Jane King

Kennebunk, Maine