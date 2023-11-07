Nikki Haley outshines Ron DeSantis on the N.H. campaign trail

Addressing a capacity crowd in a small diner in Londonderry last week, Haley was confident, charismatic, and funny. She was accompanied by Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who is lending his wandering spotlight to a variety of alternatives to front-runner Donald Trump. After Sununu introduced her with high praise, the former South Carolina governor deadpanned: “You know, I just found that guy in the kitchen, eating, so it was nice to have the governor come out here and talk with us!” When it came time for Q&A, Haley said she’d start it off and then asked Sununu a question: “Governor, are you ready to endorse me yet?” That mischievous line won a hearty laugh.

For anyone curious about why former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has found traction in the Republican presidential primary field while Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has lost ground, two recent New Hampshire events are telling.

By contrast, DeSantis, who spoke at what was billed as a Medical Freedom Town Hall in Manchester — it might better have been titled a COVID-19 Rules Resentment Rally — conveyed mostly a negative energy. He did have one decent quip, saying that when the federal government’s medical experts didn’t want to approve something, they would require “like, ‘War and Peace’ to be submitted,” but when they wanted to approve something, “six mice, go in, get out, they’re fine.”

Beyond that, though, his stump speech seemed imbued with bitterness.

Haley’s pitch looked forward, with broad policy proposals. (Some of them probably won’t pass policy-wonk or fact-checking scrutiny.) She’d start whittling down the national debt by clawing back some $500 billion in unspent COVID dollars and targeting COVID fraud, she said. She vowed to veto any spending that doesn’t return the country to pre-COVID spending levels. Further, she’d save money by sending as many programs as possible, plus funding, to the states to administer.

After offering a knowledgeable overview of the troubles afflicting veterans, Haley said she would guarantee they got topflight health care coverage by forcing members of Congress into the same plans veterans are offered. She raised a legitimate education concern, noting that only 29 percent of eighth-graders were reading at grade level and only 26 percent were proficient in math.

She also talked confidently about the need for a strong US foreign policy, making it clear she was foursquare with Israel in its battle with Hamas and that she had no truck with MAGA neo-isolationism when it came to Ukraine, which she called “a pro-American country that was invaded by a thug.”

Discussing term limits for Congress, which would require a constitutional amendment, she had a work-around: She’d ask each member of Congress to sign a term-limit pledge — and if they didn’t, voters could reject them based on that refusal.

She didn’t avoid the culture wars, but they were more an afterthought than a primary theme. In speaking of her border plans, she threw in, “Let’s defund sanctuary cities once and for all.” In a discussion of military modernization, she added: “And for God’s sakes, stop the gender-pronoun classes that are happening in the military.”

Overall, her presentation reflected an effort to be MAGA acceptable even while undergirding a candidacy with broader, forward-looking, center-right appeal.

By contrast, DeSantis’s pitch, made in the company of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, was Florida focused and backward looking. So what would a DeSantis presidency be about? Based on this event, anyway, largely the settling of old scores.

“One of the reasons I’m running for president is because I think we need accountability for how the federal government handled COVID-19,” he began. “If you think about how the elites handled this, at almost every … point … they were either wrong or they lied.”

In his telling, the federal health research and policy agencies are secretive, self-serving, orthodoxy-enforcing swamps that must be drained.

DeSantis then ran through a list of all that he thought those supposed elites had gotten wrong — and which he believed he had gotten right. He even blamed inflation, a worldwide problem, on the federal government’s COVID fiscal response.

“It was rooted in people like Anthony Fauci,” who oversaw the nation’s COVID response as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases “and all these other people selling fear and hysteria throughout the country,” he averred. At the core of his presentation, then, was the us-against-them view of the world that drives so much of right-wing populism.

The two events left three impressions.

First, Haley offers a much larger idea of why she wants to run. Second, she makes a good conservative case without overdoing right-wing resentment and grievances.

Finally, she’s not just a much more skillful politician, but a more natural one as well — and it’s not at all a close call.

