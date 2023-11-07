Social Studies: Homegrown radicalism; the benefits of huge companies; what motivates accountants

McAlexander, R. et al., “They’re Still There, He’s All Gone: American Fatalities in Foreign Wars and Right-Wing Radicalization at Home,” American Political Science Review (forthcoming).

The parts of the country where the most people uploaded videos to the right-wing social-media site Parler between January 2020 and January 2021 were also areas that had lost an unusually large number of members of the military in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2003. This relationship was significant even after controlling for local Republican voting, demographics, median income, military service, and proximity to a military base. The political scientists who conducted the study hypothesize that grievances from war deaths spur radicalization above and beyond other domestic factors.

Advertisement

How to save the world

A highly controversial topic in the business community is whether and which social and environmental impacts should factor into management and investment decisions. New research from a team of economists suggests that much of the debate is missing the mark. The economists propose that measurements of a company’s impact take into account the loss to society that would result from that company’s disappearance. While society would obviously gain from curtailing unhealthy products and carbon emissions, society would lose if consumers and workers — especially poorer ones — have fewer options in the marketplace. Under this approach to measuring social impact — which includes data from consumer and worker surveys and standard estimates of the social cost of carbon emissions and the health costs of products — the economists estimate that Walmart generates $150 billion of positive social impact every year and that auto and oil companies produce enough value for consumers and workers to offset the costs of their emissions.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Allcott, H. et al., “An Economic View of Corporate Social Impact,” National Bureau of Economic Research (October 2023).

Evolutionary interest

Economists note that real interest rates (“real” in economics refers to what’s left over after subtracting inflation) have been trending down since the Middle Ages. A recent study suggests that evolution can explain most of this, while increases in population, income per capita, or life expectancy appear to explain very little. The underlying explanation is that children are a form of saving, such that patient people tend to have more children. Those children inherit more patience, whether via genes or socialization. The population thus evolves to have more patience and to accept lower rates of interest on savings.

Advertisement

Stefanski, R. & Trew, A., “Selection, Patience, and the Interest Rate,” Journal of Political Economy Macroeconomics (forthcoming).

A proper accounting

College freshmen reveal in surveys that they are more likely to intend to major in accounting if they come from a state or county where more financial-reporting frauds by locally headquartered companies have been reported in the news in recent years. The researchers controlled the data for gender, race, parental income, whether a parent was college-educated or an accountant, and standardized test scores. Students who intend to major in accounting are also likelier to say their goals are oriented toward public service rather than personal success if they have been exposed to more stories of local corporate fraud.

Carnes, R. et al., “Externalities of Financial Statement Fraud on the Incoming Accounting Labor Force,” Journal of Accounting Research (forthcoming).