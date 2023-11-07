Breaking the ice was twice as nice for Bruins rookies Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher

The two kids scored only 3:48 apart, helping the Bruins build a 2-0 lead and eventually bank their 10th win in 12 games (10-1-1), keeping them within 2 points of defending champion Vegas for the top spot in the overall standings.

“Really takes the monkey off your back and allows you to feel good,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand after each rookie scored his first career goal in a 3-2 win over the Stars. “Great to see them both get that first one — one you’ll always remember. Way down the line, that will be one of their favorite memories.”

DALLAS — Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher left American Airlines Center in Monday night with pucks stuffed in their pockets, dreams fulfilled, and smiles stretching wider than the regulation NHL 200-foot foot rink.

Advertisement

Beecher clicked first, employing his strong legs as he circled back from the blue line and snapped a wrister by Stars goalie Jake Oettinger from the right circle at 10:21 of the first period. Then came Lohrei with a snap wrister from the opposite side at 14:09, with the compact Oskar Steen providing a Mutt-and-Jeff screen as he stood aside 6-foot-2-inch Miro Heiskanen at the top of the crease.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

With their beaming smiles eliminating any need for a photographer’s flash, Beecher and Lohrei stood aside each other in the dressing room postgame and posed for the requisite “first goal” picture. Click. The two 22-year-olds had their made-in-Dallas dreams come true.

“About as happy as you could ever be,” said Beecher, the ex-Michigan standout drafted No. 30 by the Bruins in 2019. “Not only to get the first one, but to score a big goal in an away game to help your team win.”

Beecher’s snipe came in his 12th game, graduating to the varsity after spending all of last season at AHL Providence.

Advertisement

The 6-5 Lohrei, the club’s top draft pick (No. 58) in 2020, left Ohio State in the spring and made his NHL debut last Thursday against Toronto. His goal, also his first as a pro, came in his third NHL game.

“Unbelievable,” said the gregarious blue liner. “You work your whole life to be here, and you always dream about scoring your first goal. Pretty cool. Check that one off the list.”

In the bigger picture, yes, they were two important goals, against a talented Dallas team that outshot the Bruins, 37-29, and peppered goalie Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0) with upward of 10 Grade A scoring chances.

It also underscored again how Bruins management has made significant improvements in spotting teenaged talent in recent drafts. Beecher, Lohrei, and Matthew Poitas (age 19), each a top pick in his draft year, all have made their NHL debuts this season.

Johnny Beecher (left) was congratulated by Jeremy Swayman after scoring his first NHL goal. Sam Hodde/Getty

All three still have a long way to go, and it’s possible one or more of them will need time elsewhere this season to develop. But they appear to have the skill and hockey IQ to make a solid living at the game’s highest level.

Marchand, age 35 and closing in on his 1,000th career game (Thursday vs. the Islanders will be No. 960), sealed Monday’s win with his 378th career goal. He did it on the power play, a backhand tuck at the top of the crease.

Advertisement

The Marchand goal, for a 3-1 lead midway through the third, was Exhibit A of the kind of moxie, IQ, and sheer make-it-happen determination that virtually every rookie needs to stay in the league.

Marchand, now the old man in the “C,” is well aware of what a successful infusion of youth can mean for a team.

Asked if there was an emotional ripple effect from seeing Beecher and Lohrei pot their first goals, he said, “Yeah, you get excited. It’s great to have that depth, too. They are continuing to establish themselves, build the foundation of their games and career, and it’s always exciting to see where kids start, where they get to.

“The potential on both of those guys is through the roof.”

…

Coach Jim Montgomery grew increasingly comfortable rolling out his fourth line centered by Beecher with Danton Heinen on left wing and Steen on the right. Beecher had the goal, assisted by Heinen. Steen finished plus-2 and set the screen on the Lohrei strike. They combined for seven shot attempts and landed five on net. Montgomery at times had them out against the Dallas iron. “Great screen by Steener,” noted Montgomery, prior to expanding on what he liked about the No. 4 trio. “Just how they pushed the puck into the offensive zone. Or, if it started there, they held it there, kept it there. They showed a lot of poise, hanging on to pucks and making plays. They seem connected; the three of them are playing well together.”

Advertisement

…

No word on Charlie McAvoy’s intended appeal to the league to trim a game off the four-game suspension for his high hit on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. If successful, McAvoy could suit up Thursday. If not, he will be a go for Saturday in Montreal … Hampus Lindholm, shut out in his first 10 games, picked up an assist for the second game in a row … … The last time a pair of Bruins newcomers each scored his first in the same game: McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk (Oct. 5, 2017).

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.