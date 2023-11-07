Burlington girls’ volleyball breaks through to Division 2 quarterfinals

The Red Devils (17-5) gracefully withstood every Duxbury flurry to prevail, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24. When the Dragons (19-3) tied it at 20, then again at 24, late in the third set, Burlington found enough poise and consistency to advance.

After reaching the round of 16 in 2021, and the round of 32 in 2022, they can finally say they’ve achieved that goal. No. 12 Burlington outlasted No. 5 Duxbury, 3-0, in an epic match at Duxbury High on Tuesday, earning a berth in the quarterfinals against either No. 4 Longmeadow or No. 20 Reading.

DUXBURY — Ever since Wingsze Seaman became Burlington’s girls’ volleyball coach in 2020, the Red Devils have tried desperately to break through to the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Advertisement

“Between the second and third set, we knew that they were hungry for it,” Seaman said. “We knew we just had to keep fighting for every point. Pulling out that third-set win was amazing.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Burlington's Grace Seaman delivers a back line spike during Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Duxbury in the Division 2 girls' volleyball tournament. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Junior outside hitter Grace Seaman, the coach’s daughter, was in command the entire way. Seaman masterfully combined power and finesse to keep the Dragons guessing, and her well-placed spike sealed it in the clutch.

The teams traded points early, then Seaman and Ula Rinkeviciute helped the Red Devils find a way late. The second set was similar, as Caroline Cusson, Skye Cerow, and Valentina Torres battled for the Dragons, then Karina Boyadjiev and Keira Reily steered Burlington to another tight triumph.

Duxbury responded in the third set — highlighted by an incredible defensive effort while facing match point — then Seaman curbed the comeback with one fluid motion.

“Coming into this, we had the mind-set that no one is invincible as a team,” Grace Seaman said. “We wanted to fight as hard as we could if this was our last game. That mind-set helped us to persevere throughout the game.”

Advertisement

The bus ride to Duxbury took nearly two hours, but she had a hunch the quicker ride home would be just a smidgen less miserable.

For the Dragons, it was a tough end to a strong season, as a group with just two seniors made another deep run. Duxbury will miss Agnes Buell and Taylor Florek, but the program’s future is bright, with Cerow, Cusson, and Caleigh Ryan as anchors and depth all around them.

“They’re still a young team, and they’re learning every day,” said Duxbury coach Pam Thomas. “It was unfortunate tonight that we did not play our best, but that’s the way it goes.”

Grace Seaman (No. 8) celebrates with her Burlington teammates after making a break through to the quarterfinal round of the Division 2 girls' volleyball tournament. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 3, Millbury 0 — Hannah Storm had 15 kills and 18 digs for the No. 6 Cardinals (18-4), and Jayna Furrell offered 28 assists in the second-round match.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.