Charlotte DiRocco, Caroline Coletti lead Concord-Carlisle to quarterfinals of Division 1 girls’ soccer tournament

With her first goal of the season, senior defender Charlotte DiRocco finished off a corner kick to put the Concord-Carlisle girls’ soccer team on the board.

Senior captain Caroline Coletti kept the momentum going with a late goal, her 24th of the season, to help the ninth-seeded Patriots defeat No. 8 seed Winchester, 2-0, in a Division 1 second-round matchup.

Concord-Carlisle coach Peter Fischelis knew going in the game would be a battle.