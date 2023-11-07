Charlotte DiRocco, Caroline Coletti lead Concord-Carlisle to quarterfinals of Division 1 girls’ soccer tournament

With her first goal of the season, senior defender Charlotte DiRocco finished off a corner kick to put the Concord-Carlisle girls’ soccer team on the board.
Senior captain Caroline Coletti kept the momentum going with a late goal, her 24th of the season, to help the ninth-seeded Patriots defeat No. 8 seed Winchester, 2-0, in a Division 1 second-round matchup.
Concord-Carlisle coach Peter Fischelis knew going in the game would be a battle.
After losing to Winchester earlier in the season, 3-2, the difference for the Patriots (14-3-2) was the return of several previously injured players off the bench. Among those returnees was goalie Ally Berlam, who notched her 11th shutout of the season.
Concord-Carlisle advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of Thursday’s second-round matchup between top-seeded Natick and No. 16 Weymouth.
Division 2 State
Mansfield 4, Westborough 2 — Lauren Signorello, Carly Devine, Kara Santos, and Aly Fernandez tallied goals as the No. 6 Hornets (15-3-1) presented coach Kevin Smith with his 200th career win in the second-round victory.
Division 5 State
Millis 2, St. John Paul II 1 (SO) — The ninth-seeded Mohawks (8-10-2) prevailed in the shootout, 3-1, to take the second-round win in Hyannis. Rian Barber scored in regulation, and Olivia Fong, Emily Steiner, and Hailey Basset connected in the shootout.