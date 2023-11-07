The Cubs hiring Craig Counsell shows this MLB offseason is sure to be chaos. What does that mean for the Red Sox?

At the start of the 2023-24 offseason, teams – lots of teams – want to win. Ambition has been stoked by a World Series won by a 90-win team that was a single year removed from a 68-94 record (the Rangers) against an 88-74 team that was one year removed from a 74-88 campaign (the Diamondbacks).

As executives filtered into the Omni Resort for the GM Meetings on Monday, the Cubs sent a shockwave through the industry by firing David Ross and hiring former Brewers manager Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million deal – the largest ever for a manager. That record-setting contract – conferred rather audaciously by a team that had stated its commitment to Ross for the 2024 season – points to a restlessness that permeates the industry.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – No need to wait for Major League Baseball’s offseason to provide unexpected twists. Chaos has already begun.

Rebuilds are dwindling. Aside from the Athletics, few teams seem willing to give up on the coming season given recent evidence that a) sizeable leaps forward can occur on timetables more rapid than anyone anticipates and b) a path to the World Series is realistic for any team that reaches the postseason. The Diamondbacks were the No. 6 seed in the National League, while the Rangers were the No. 5 seed in the AL.

What does that mean for the offseason and for the Red Sox?

Clearly, after back-to-back last-place finishes, the Sox are eager to improve quickly. After the press conference to introduce new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, team chairman Tom Werner noted that the Sox were impressed both with Breslow’s long-term outlook as well as “a vision of how we can execute a plan in an expeditious way.”

“We know that we have to be competitive next year. We’re going to be competitive next year,” Werner added. “You know that we’re going to have to be full throttle in every possible way.”

Werner clarified “full throttle” encompassed both the pursuit of stars as well as efforts to find buy-low players and to improve the team’s current players. Still, at least in their statements, the Sox expressed a readiness to pursue high-end talent this winter.

“I don’t see financial resources as a limiting factor. I think that was something that was clear in the conversations that we had,” Breslow said. “There is a relentless interest in winning from all parties.”

“I anticipate us being relentless in exploring all options to improve the team for ‘24 and continuing to build around this exciting new core,” said president/CEO Sam Kennedy.

Still, the Sox won’t be alone, and the bidding for Counsell offers insight into what could be a frenzied offseason for elite talent. The availability of a top manager on the open market resulted not only in expected suitors with managerial vacancies (the Brewers, Mets, and Guardians) but also a team that wasn’t known to be courting managers in the Cubs. The result? A record-setting contract.

Now, teams trying to upgrade their rosters must confront those dynamics. There are many paths to upgrade, but at the top end of the market, they’ll surely come at a steep cost.

The Red Sox have an obvious, glaring need to upgrade their rotation. There are plenty of starters available with the potential to upgrade the rotation – 25-year-old righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose posting by his team (the Orix Buffaloes) in Japan is expected “imminently,” according to a major league source; righties Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, and Marcus Stroman (who signed with the Cubs in 2021 when Craig Breslow was assistant GM and head of the team’s pitching infrastructure); and lefties Blake Snell (the Cy Young favorite), Eduardo Rodriguez, Jordan Montgomery, and Shota Imanaga (who will be posted by the Yokohama DeNa Baystars).

But the Sox will have plenty of company in their pursuit of elite arms. The Mets, Yankees, Cubs, Cardinals, and Giants all seem ready to invest in pitching after missing the playoffs. The Phillies likely will be aggressive trying to retain Nola and if they fail to retain the longtime ace, they’ll be in the mix for more pitching. Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is a free agent sidelined following shoulder surgery for much of next year. The Rangers have money and clearly subscribe to the “no such thing as too much pitching” mantra. And then, of course, there could be opportunistic teams that unexpectedly jump into the mix.

That said, not all signs point to an upwardly spiraling market. The Padres declined a two-year, $32 million option on old friend Michael Wacha (25-6, 3.27 ERA in the last two years). The Mariners didn’t issue a qualifying offer to slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández (who possesses a .606 career slugging mark at Fenway – notable given the Sox’ desire for righthanded thump) and the Marlins declined to offer one to 36-homer hitter Jorge Soler.

In early offseason conversations, some teams insist the unsettled state of TV rights deals with Diamond Sports Group will restrict their spending. Yet given the sense of a wide-open field in MLB and the growing belief in what is possible, such financial limitations seem likely to create a robust trade market as another path to team-building.

In other words: Buckle up. A fascinating offseason is underway, and already, it’s veered in unexpected directions.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.