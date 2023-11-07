New Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow sure can talk a good game

Craig Breslow, the Red Sox’ new chief baseball officer, is in Arizona this week at the General Managers Meetings . This will be his first chance for face-to-face meetings with his counterparts from other big league teams. Hope the Sox don’t need to provide an interpreter (they have one for Masataka Yoshida, why not Breslow?). Breslow’s language can be a little … lofty.

Perhaps you were busy working or having an early lunch when the Sox introduced Breslow at Fenway Park last week.

His kickoff press conference was a doozy. The guy is … wicked smaaaart. Good Will Hunting Smart. Oppenheimer Smart. He had me scratching my head and reaching for a thesaurus. There were moments that reminded me of when the Scarecrow gets his diploma in “The Wizard of Oz,” and instantly says, “The sum of the square roots of any two sides of an isosceles triangle is equal to the square root of the remaining side.”

When Breslow was asked about maybe hiring a general manager/lieutenant, he answered, “I think over time, the right profile, the right thought partner will avail itself.”

Wow. Thought partner? Sounds like Gwyneth Paltrow talking about her marital breakup as “conscious uncoupling” instead of plain old “divorced.”

Breslow’s cerebral speaking style had me longing for olden days of straight-talking sports — back when an assistant GM was a back-slappin’ drinking buddy rather than a “thought partner.”

Craig Breslow showed an affinity for long-winded answers in his Red Sox introductory press conference. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Here are some Breslow beauties (these are word-for-word, I promise) from Thursday, juxtaposed against plain-speakin’ statements from powerful Boston sports bosses through the years:

“The idea of deploying our players in a way that maximizes positive outcomes by creating the most favorable matchups we can is a term that I would call ‘optimization,’ and I think that’s synthesizing analytical information.”

— Breslow

“The sun will rise, the sun will set, and I’ll have lunch.”

— Red Sox GM Lou Gorman when Roger Clemens stormed out of camp in a contract dispute.

“I think it’s really important not to lose sight of the opportunity to develop our players and continue to push those and identify really clear goals and build really detailed and comprehensive plans around them and ensure that we’re executing them.”

— Breslow

“All the negativity that’s in this town sucks.”

— Rick Pitino

Former Celtics coach Rick Pitino had several fiery quotes while in Boston. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Photo

“It’s the responsibility of the analytics department to try and identify and leverage competitive advantages for the coaching staff to keep players kind of moving in the same direction.”

— Breslow

“Well, I hope he learns to yodel.”

— Bruins general manager Harry Sinden responding to Joe Juneau’s threat to play in Switzerland.

“Given the size of today’s offices, given the ubiquity of information available, it’s really easy to get caught up in trying to find the newest, the brightest, the most current information, when it turns out that getting an organization directionally aligned behind something is far more powerful.”

— Breslow

“Death, taxes, and the first penalty in the Forum.”

— Sinden, every time the Bruins opened a game in Montreal with a two-minute minor.

“I think great decision-makers are great synthesizers of information … what I think I would like to represent is an ability to weigh different information streams and to engage in conversations with the empathy of all parties … I also have a great appreciation for the ability of objective information to remain unbiased and consistent and disciplined.”

— Breslow

“If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.”

— Bill Parcells

Bill Parcells' quote about shopping for "groceries" as an executive is one of the more famous lines in Patriots history.

“If you look at the overall construction of the roster, there is the possibility we can add a righthanded bat to even out the platoon asymmetry.”

— Breslow

“The Evil Empire extends its tentacles even into Latin America.”

— Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino when the Yankees signed Cuban pitcher Jose Contreras in Nicaragua.

“Part of building a consistent winner at the major league level is making a lot of bold, difficult decisions, and some of those include favorite players, and some of those include leveraging prospect capital to enhance your major league team.”

— Breslow

“No other club could afford to give the amount the Yankees have paid for him, and I do not mind saying I think they are taking a gamble.”

— Red Sox owner Harry Frazee after selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1920.

“I think I would point to pillars of healthy organization-building being: acquisition, development, and optimization, and the complex interactions among those three things.”

— Breslow

“It’s reasonable to expect we’re going to be worse.”

— Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom while explaining the Mookie Betts trade in the spring of 2020.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.