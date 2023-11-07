Celtics’ Derrick White, wife Hannah welcome second child

White and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their second child, Daxton, over the weekend.

Remarkably, White has only missed three games since he joined the Celtics at the 2022 trade deadline: the last two contests, and when his first child, Hendrix, was born in May 2022.

Al Horford replaced White in the starting lineup again on Monday.

White is off to a hot start this season, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game to go with 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Advertisement

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.