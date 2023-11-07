Celtics’ Derrick White, wife Hannah welcome second child

Derrick White has missed the last two Celtics games — a 124-114 victory against the Nets and a 114-109 overtime loss to the Timberwolves — but for good reason.
White and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their second child, Daxton, over the weekend.
Derrick White and his wife Hannah shared this photo on Instagram this afternoon— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) November 5, 2023
Congrats to the White family! pic.twitter.com/DotixeQ3VW
Remarkably, White has only missed three games since he joined the Celtics at the 2022 trade deadline: the last two contests, and when his first child, Hendrix, was born in May 2022.
Derrick White on #Celtics media day talking about his wife Hannah, his son Hendrix, and his second son on the way in November. Congratulations to the White family💚 pic.twitter.com/pKlrAJi8C3— The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) November 4, 2023
Al Horford replaced White in the starting lineup again on Monday.
White is off to a hot start this season, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game to go with 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.
Advertisement
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.