Celtics’ Derrick White, wife Hannah welcome second child

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated November 7, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Derrick White missed his second straight game Monday because of the birth of his second child.Maddie Meyer/Getty

Derrick White has missed the last two Celtics games — a 124-114 victory against the Nets and a 114-109 overtime loss to the Timberwolves — but for good reason.

White and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their second child, Daxton, over the weekend.

Remarkably, White has only missed three games since he joined the Celtics at the 2022 trade deadline: the last two contests, and when his first child, Hendrix, was born in May 2022.

Al Horford replaced White in the starting lineup again on Monday.

White is off to a hot start this season, averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game to go with 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

