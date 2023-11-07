First loss of season showed Celtics have room to improve. And Joe Mazzulla is ready to get to work.

Several small issues were exposed during an emotional and competitive game. Firstly was the club’s lack of ball movement down the stretch. While Anthony Edwards was scorching the Celtics defense in the fourth quarter and overtime, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown chose to counter with isolation plays to match buckets. It failed miserably.

They knew adversity was on the horizon, whether it be against Minnesota or Wednesday against Joel Embiid and the 76ers or against the Nets in Friday’s in-season tournament opener. They knew it was coming.

PHILADELPHIA — It wasn’t that the Celtics weren’t disappointed after Monday’s 114-109 overtime loss to the Timberwolves . It’s that they were inviting adversity after essentially breezing through the first five games.

Tatum committed six turnovers, two in the second half were because of sloppy ballhandling, and a third occurred when he passed up a layup and threw the ball to where he thought Brown was standing.

Tatum became too much of a one-on-one player and didn’t score enough in the offensive sets. Minnesota’s defense had something to do with that, with its aggressiveness on ballhandlers, but it was a message that the Celtics can’t get by nightly on the offensive prowess of Tatum and Brown.

Kristaps Porzingis played 10:37 in the fourth quarter and overtime and did not take a shot, attempting just two free throws. He has been a safety valve offensively, an easy alley-oop or post threat who can create easy baskets. The Celtics ignored him when it counted Monday.

“I think their activity and their ability not to get screened slowed our offense down,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Their overall pressure bothered us on the offensive end, so that’s a good learning point for us. It’s a good opportunity to figure out what we did well and what we can do to get better. This team continues to compete, 75 games [left], I’m sure there’ll be a lot of blessings in disguise over the rest of the season. We’re only in November.”

The Celtics are unquestionably good enough to win a championship but they can’t allow little problems to grow and foster slippage as the season progresses. They have been good enough to get away with too much iso-ball because of their abundance of offensive weapons, but they’re offense is becoming top heavy.

The absence of Derrick White over the past two games has been glaring because he compensates for the lack of consistent scoring from the bench. Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for 28 points and six 3-pointers.

The Celtics bench has lacked that lift. Al Horford has taken a career-low 5.7 shots per game and has become more of a defender and rebounder. Payton Pritchard, who signed a four-year extension in the offseason, has struggled. The duo is a combined 7 for 34 from the 3-point line this season.

Of course, with five wins in the first six games and the No. 1 offense in the NBA entering Monday, there is optimism that the Celtics will get even better when Pritchard, Horford, and the rest of the bench improve. Monday’s loss provides motivation to seal those potential leaks and focus on weaknesses.

“We know that going into a lot of games, especially going [on] the road, that guys get up to play against us,” Tatum said. “We played hard. We competed. A lot of things on the offensive end we can learn from, late game our communication could be better knowing where certain guys are going to be, just some little things in late-game situations.”

One example was one of Tatum’s turnovers, when he gave up a chance to attempt a contested layup to pass to Brown for what would have been an open 3-pointer. Except Brown was on the wing and Tatum passed to the corner.

“We’re trying to make the right play,” Tatum said. “Just I thought he was in the corner and he slid to the slot. I caught the ball in the paint, his man helped. That’s some of things we’ve got to clean up, knowing where guys are going to be. That’s not like my fault or his fault, we’ve got to get on the same page. So that’s a play that really sticks out.”

How do the Celtics improve these issues? It will have to be at shootarounds because practice days are rare. The Celtics play 12 games over the next 21 days, including a pair of back-to-backs, multiple sets of three games in four nights, and a four-game road trip. White is expected to return for Wednesday’s showdown with the retooled 76ers and then the club will practice Thursday, but the loss to the Timberwolves proved the Celtics are far from perfect. Mazzulla said he is excited about the challenge to improve, especially after a loss that required precise execution.

“We should expect that [challenge] every night,” Mazzulla said. “That’s why I’m so excited. I could do that [game] again right now. I could do the whole thing over again. One, because I think we understand that our opponents are going to constantly get the best out of us. And we have to embrace that and it’s a lot of fun.”

