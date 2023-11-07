Kansas coach Bill Self signs richest college basketball contract ever given by a public university

Self will make more than $11 million this season in base pay, professional services and royalties along with a one-time signing bonus and retention payments, including some that were deferred amid the pandemic. At the conclusion of each year, another year is added to the deal, and Self will earn a one-time, $5 million retention bonus if he serves out the first five.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self signed a lifetime contract Tuesday that will pay him $53 million over the first five years, easily surpassing Kentucky coach John Calipari for the richest deal ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university.

The deal amends a similarly structured contract Self signed in 2021, and includes a provision allowing the renegotiation of terms after the 2025-26 season. Calipari’s deal with the Wildcats pays him $8.5 million this season.

“Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said. “In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country.”

The top-ranked Jayhawks, led by Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson, routed North Carolina Central on Monday night to open the season. They play Manhattan on Friday before facing Calipari and his Wildcats in the Champions Classic next week.

“There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department,” Self said. “My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country.”

The contract includes incentives that could drive the value significantly higher. Self would earn $50,000 for a Big 12 regular-season title, another $50,000 if he is Big 12 coach of the year and $25,000 for winning the conference tournament. He also would earn $50,000 for an NCAA Tournament appearance, $100,000 for making the Sweet 16, $150,000 for reaching the Final Four and $200,000 for winning another national championship.

The amended deal comes a month after Self and the Jayhawks avoided serious penalties resulting from a 2017 investigation by the FBI into college basketball corruption. An independent appeals panel stripped them of their 2018 Final Four appearance but downgraded five Level I violations — considered the most severe — to three Level II and the rest Level III violations.

Like his previous agreement, which said Self could not be fired for cause “due to any current infractions matter that involves conduct on or prior to” its signing, the amended contract states that Self cannot be terminated for cause “due to an infractions matter that arises from the same set of operative facts” that were considered by the panel.