Manchester Essex draws upon its scoring depth to roll past John Paul II in the Division 4 field hockey tournament

Using five different goal scorers, and seven different players on the scoresheet, the second-seeded Hornets defeated No. 15 St. John Paul II, 7-1, in a Round of 16 matchup at Manchester Essex High School.

First off, experience: the Hornets have been a postseason staple for years, including a runner-up finish a year ago. Most importantly, however, Manchester Essex has depth to draw on, and it was on full display Tuesday evening.

The Manchester Essex field hockey team has a lot to draw on at this point in the Division 4 tournament.

“This is a testament to their work ethic and their ability to make things happen no matter who is on the field,” said third-year Manchester Essex coach Courtney Brown.

Torrin Kirk got the Hornets (16-1-3) on the board first, tipping in a shot from Abby Kent in the first quarter. Kent again got a helper on the next goal, feeding a shot to Laila Mears. Three minutes later, Caelie Patrick scored on a penalty stroke, for a 3-0 margin at the break.

Less than a minute into the second half, Kent notched a goal of her own. Kiernan Day scored off a rebound to build the Hornets’ lead, but St. John Paul II captain Kaylee Anthony finally got her team on the board in the third.

The Lions (12-3-4) never backed down, with a stellar penalty stroke opportunity at the start of the fourth quarter, but Manchester Essex goalie Brigid Carovillano made an impressive save, one of her three. Kirk completed a hat trick in the frame, bolstering the Hornets’ lead.

St. John Paul II kept pressing until the final horn, showing that even though they are in just their fourth year as a program, they are on the right track.

“For a four-year program to be at this point in the playoffs, to come this far, they have just outdone themselves,” said St. John Paul II coach Megan Shortt.

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 2, King Philip 1 — Bella Colitti broke a one-goal tie with a minute and a half left in the game, pushing the eighth-seeded Shamrocks (13-5-1) to the quarterfinals.

Central Catholic 1, Belmont 0 — Kerri Finneran scored the lone goal in the second half, assisted by Bela Angluin, and Ava Perrotta made five stops in goal for the No. 6 Raiders (16-2-1) in the second-round win.

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 2, Longmeadow 0 — The sixth-seeded Indians kept their perfect season intact at 19-0 after scoring a second-round victory over the No. 11 Lancers (10-7-3). In addition to its unblemished record, Dartmouth has not allowed a single goal since October 13, when they scored a 7-1 road win at New Bedford.

“It was a tough start, we came out a little hesitant but made it out of the first quarter,” said Dartmouth coach Beth Arguin.

In the second quarter, Sydney Almeida broke a scoreless stalemate when she scored on an assist from Kaelyn Zuber with 5:04 remaining before intermission. Early in the third quarter, Samantha Souza struck for a goal, assisted by Zuber, her second assist of the night.

“That goal seemed to give our girls the push they needed to realize they had now had a good chance to take home the win,” Arguin said.

Dartmouth will travel to Somerset-Berkley with their perfect record on the line in a quarterfinal matchup against the third-seeded Blue Raiders (19-0-1) on Saturday at noon.

“These girls have the drive and determination to do whatever it takes. I am very pleased with the way these girls put everything out on the field, game to game,” Arguin said.

Canton 3, Westwood 0 — Izzy Digirolamo netted a pair of goals and Izzy Cusack scored the other for the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (16-4-0) in a second-round win over the No. 9 Wolverines (11-8-1).

Hingham 4, Milton 0 — Ryan Hallisey scored twice and Becca Kardoos earned the shutout for the fourth-seeded Harborwomen (17-2-1) in a second-round win over the No. 20 Wildcats (6-11-1).

Minnechaug 3, Leominster 1 — Audrey Izzo scored her team-leading 14th and 15th goals of the season for the fifth-seeded Falcons (16-2-1) in a second-round win over the No. 12 Blue Devils (11-8-1). Minnechaug travels to Hingham to take on the No. 4 Harborwomen (17-2-1) in the next round.

Norwood 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Ava O’Neill stopped 13 shots for the shutout, and Shea Larkee scored a pair of goals for the second-seeded Mustangs (18-2) in the second-round win. Ava Hines also scored.

Somerset Berkley 2, Oliver Ames 1 — Ryan Crook and Addie Finlaw each found the back of the net for the third-seeded Blue Raiders (19-0-1) in a second-round victory against the No. 14 Tigers (12-9-1).

Division 3 State

Watertown 5, St. Mary’s 0 — Caroline Andrade scored twice to start the game, and Molly Driscoll added three goals as the top-ranked Raiders (19-0) notched their 72nd consecutive win, extending their national record to 39 straight shutouts.

“We just play our game. Whatever the other team is doing, we’re focusing on our team, how we should play offensively and defensively,” said coach Eileen Donahue. “We got through this game, and ... as you progress through the tournament, it doesn’t get any easier.”

Next up, the reigning Division 3 champion will host No. 8 Dennis-Yarmouth in a quarterfinal matchup Saturday at 11 a.m.

Sandwich 2, Weston 0 — Quinn Jordan scored twice for the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (19-0-1) in a second-round win over the No. 13 Wildcats (12-5-3). Sandwich will host to No. 5 Foxborough (17-2-1) in a quarterfinal Friday at 1.

Division 4 State

Sutton 2, Greenfield 1 — Allison Dasilva scored the overtime winner on an assist from Katerina Quill for the fourth-seeded Suzies (15-3-2) in an exciting second round win over the No. 13 Green Wave (11-6-3). Sutton hosts Wednesday’s winner of No. 12 Frontier (9-6-4) and No. 5 Joseph Case (15-1-1) in the quarterfinals.

Correspondents Ethan Kagno and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.