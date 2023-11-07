Ranking the Division 1 women’s college basketball teams in Massachusetts

Here’s a ranking of the teams relative to each other, plus what you need to know about each squad.

The state has entered an era of widespread competitiveness unlike any in recent memory. Most of the nine D1 programs will contend for a conference championship. And three teams are predicted here to reach March Madness, which would be the state’s highest count since 2003.

Call it opening-week optimism, but 2023-24 could be a special season for Massachusetts Division 1 women’s basketball.

1. Harvard

Coach: Carrie Moore (second season).

Top players: G Lola Mullaney (Sr.), F Elena Rodriguez (Jr.), G Harmoni Turner (Jr.).

Last year: 20-12, lost in Ivy League championship, reached WNIT quarterfinals.

Analysis: The Crimson overcame frequent injuries and a young roster to lead after three quarters of the Ivy League championship game before losing to Princeton. Then they beat UMass and Rhode Island in the WNIT before falling to Columbia.

Moore enters her second season confident and comfortable in her role.

“I think I learned how resilient I am — that I probably always knew, but it was just showcased at a different level last year, finally being in this head coach seat,” she said.

Winning the Ivy League is a bold prediction; Columbia and Princeton still get the edge as favorites. But Turner may be the best player in Massachusetts, Mullaney is a rock-solid senior, and Rodriguez is coming off a breakout season. The top three teams are so talented that the conference could earn an at-large NCAA bid.

Predicted finish: 20-8 (9-4), second in conference, win Ivy League championship, NCAA Tournament No. 13 seed.

2. Boston College

Coach: Joanna Bernabei-McNamee (sixth season).

Top players: G Dontavia Waggoner (Sr.), G JoJo Lacey (Sr.), G Andrea Daley (Jr.).

Last season: 16-17, lost in Atlantic Coast Conference tournament second round.

Analysis: The state’s resident Power Five school has some questions to answer after losing Taina Mair (Duke) and Maria Gakdeng (North Carolina) to the transfer portal, and Ally VanTimmeren to an ACL injury. BC is rolling out a new 4-out, 1-in offense to adjust.

“It kind of gives [players] a broader role, and I think that’s probably why they like it, because there’s a little bit more freedom,” Bernabei-McNamee said.

The ACC is loaded, but the Eagles should be among the best local squads, and they opened with a 66-61 win against Holy Cross.

Predicted finish: 15-18 (6-12), 13th in conference, reach ACC tournament second round.

3. Holy Cross

Coach: Maureen Magarity (fourth season).

Top players: F Janelle Allen (Sr.), G/F Bronagh Power-Cassidy (Sr.).

Last season: 24-9, won Patriot League championship, lost in NCAA Tournament first round to Maryland.

Analysis: The reigning Patriot League champs have to replace only starting guard Addisyn Cross. Everyone else is back, led by leading scorer Power-Cassidy, who exemplifies Holy Cross’s commitment to defense and unselfishness. Magarity has already detailed how one NCAA Tournament berth has changed the program; the Crusaders have the poise to chase another.

Predicted finish: 28-6 (16-2), first in conference, win Patriot League championship, NCAA Tournament No. 14 seed.

4. Northeastern

Coach: Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd (first season).

Top players: G Derin Erdogan (Sr.), G Gemima Motema (Jr.).

Last season: 19-12, lost in Coastal Athletic Association tournament semifinals.

Analysis: Edwards-Lloyd, formerly an assistant at Clemson and Providence, takes over after Bridgette Mitchell departed for Fordham. Northeastern won nine straight games before its CAA playoff loss and has most of the squad back. The Huskies earned two first-place votes and landed third in the CAA preseason poll, so a league title is attainable.

Predicted finish: 20-11 (12-6), second in conference, reach CAA tournament final.

5. Boston University

Coach: Melissa Graves (third season).

Top players: F Caitlin Weimar (Sr.), G Alexandra Giannaros (Jr.).

Last season: 24-9, lost in Patriot League championship, lost in first round of WNIT.

Analysis: Weimar, the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year, started the season with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and a buzzer-beater to help BU defeat UMass Lowell. Giannaros led the country with an absurd 51.5 percent 3-point clip last year. They are two of five returners for the Terriers, who will have to build some chemistry. BU still ranked second in the Patriot League preseason poll.

Predicted finish: 19-13 (11-7), third in conference, reach Patriot League final.

6. UMass

Coach: Mike Leflar (first season).

Top players: F Stefanie Kulesza (Jr.), F Bre Bellamy (Gr.).

Last season: 27-7, lost in Atlantic 10 championship, reached WNIT second round.

Analysis: The Minutewomen enter a new era with a new head coach and only three returning players. It’s going to take time for them to re-summit the A-10, but their recent success should help them recruit and develop talent. UMass will still be competitive locally as it builds toward the future.

Predicted finish: 13-16 (7-9), ninth in conference, reach A-10 quarterfinals.

7. Merrimack

Coach: Kelly Morrone (fourth season).

Top players: G Diamond Christian (Gr.), G Jayme DeCesare (Gr.).

Last season: 15-16, lost in Northeast Conference semifinals.

Analysis: Consider this shot called: Merrimack, in its first year of NCAA Tournament eligibility, will go dancing. The Warriors overcame injury hurdles to win 13 of their final 16 games in 2022-23; most of that group returns. They ranked second in the NEC preseason poll, and though they’ll struggle against local schools from better leagues, they can excel in conference play.

Predicted finish: 19-13 (11-5), second in conference, win NEC championship, NCAA Tournament No. 16 seed.

8. Stonehill

Coach: Trisha Brown (23rd season).

Top players: G Jada Thornton (Sr.), G Sharn Hayward (Jr.).

Last season: 9-20, not eligible for postseason.

Analysis: After enduring their first season in Division 1, the Skyhawks should benefit from stable footing and a six-player freshman class. Stonehill is replacing most of its starting lineup but has solid depth at guard.

Predicted finish: 12-17 (8-8), sixth in conference, reach NEC quarterfinals.

9. UMass Lowell

Coach: Denise King (third season).

Top players: G Mili Carrera (Gr.), G Leilani Rodriguez (Sr.).

Last season: 5-22, lost in America East tournament quarterfinals.

Analysis: Last year was a slog for the River Hawks, who were overwhelmed by injuries and unable to establish a rhythm until late in the season. Seniors Rodriguez, Sydney Coombs, and Baylee Teal combined for just 11 games played amid injury woes. A close 60-58 loss to BU in the season opener is an early sign of improvement.

Predicted finish: 9-20 (5-11), eighth in conference, reach America East quarterfinals.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.