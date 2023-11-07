Patriots mailbag: As losses mount, so do the issues on fans’ minds

And 2. Even though the bye week is looming, the mailbag will roll on. There is no game for the weekend of Nov. 19, but I’ll still be here answering e-mails. Make sure you use this link when it comes to questions.

Two quick things before we get started: 1. A questioner last week asked about the Patriots’ decision to charter to two of their recent road games on an American 777, and not their traditional team plane. A team spokesman told me they are making some changes to their charter situation, which necessitated the move.

The Patriots continue to slide, which means the questions have gotten sharper and sharper over the last few weeks. As usual, the coach, quarterback, and the general direction of the franchise remain foremost on fans’ minds.

Advertisement

With that, let’s get to it.

Can we finally dispense with nonsensical talk about the Commanders trading for Bill? With the way the team is performing, including stupid penalties, poor execution, etc., why would another team bring Bill in even just as head coach? He doesn’t exactly sell the program either.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

— Andy Coffin, Concord

Thank you, Andy. Not sure how much stock I put in that rumor, regardless of how the Patriots played on Sunday vs. Washington. (Can never seem to get Bill’s general distaste for Charley Casserly out of my head.)

Why did Rhamondre only get nine carries? Is this a strategy? Unacceptable.

—Tony Perna, via Twitter.

No argument here. Rhamondre Stevenson had a really impressive afternoon with 129 yards from scrimmage (87 rushing, 42 receiving). Of course, those numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt because 64 of them came on his touchdown run. But it was as close as the Patriots have gotten to a 100-yard rusher for the first time since last December.

Advertisement

One more thing on Stevenson: I still think he has an outside shot at 1,000 yards, which would make him the first running back ever under Belichick to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He’s at 394 through nine games, which means he needs 606 yards in eight games, or 76 yards per game. It’ll be a challenge, but it’s a possibility.

Rhamondre Stevenson had 129 yards from scrimmage for the Patriots on Sunday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Why would Belichick all of a sudden be a bad coach when he’s been such a good coach for so many years? It’s not him, it’s the quality of his players.

— Paula Trespas, Yarmouthport

Paula, terrific question. There are a few things at play here, but I think the most important aspect of this conversation is that he’s the guy who has the final say on the players, and so I think the quality of the players reflects on him as a GM. As bad as some of his personnel decisions have been over the last few seasons, I still believe he’s an excellent coach. And I believe that if he agreed to give up his GM job, that would be one path forward for him when it comes to staying in New England.

Washington coach Ron Rivera (left) met up with Bill Belichick after Sunday's game was in the books. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

First time I watched the Pats where I didn’t have strong feelings for them to win, and knew that they would eventually find a way to lose. What can they do to keep people watching?

— Paul, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

The best thing for the franchise, now that the trade deadline has passed? Play the kids. Play the veterans you have questions about. And lean into the foundational elements you believe are capable of building around. That means seeing if Pop Douglas and Keion White can handle an increased workload. Can middle-of-the-roster players like Anferenee Jennings, Mack Wilson Sr., and Pharaoh Brown take their games to the next level if given the opportunity? And are pending free agents like Kyle Dugger and Michael Onwenu worth investing in for the future?

Advertisement

Obviously, the season is lost. As you look back, it’s obvious that Mac is not the QB of the future. Hopkins saw that and didn’t sign. How do you fix the QB situation? Do you explore the trade route or the free agent route? The draft doesn’t appear to be an option, unless there’s another C.J. Stroud out there. I’m not impressed with the USC quarterback.

— Art Surabian, Shewsbury

Art, I think this has the potential to be one of the most memorable draft classes for quarterbacks in recent history, with talents like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Drake Maye. At this point — and obviously things can change between now and free agency — it’s expected that the market for free agent quarterbacks will be a little thin.

From this viewpoint, if you can land a first-round quarterback and need a bridge guy to hold the position until that rookie is ready, you could do a lot worse than adding a veteran like Jacoby Brissett (who is set to be a free agent in 2024).

Advertisement

Do you think Bob Kraft will fire Belichick?

— Manny F., Braintree

As we sit here now, I don’t think Bob Kraft will fire Belichick. But I do think a scenario exists where Kraft would say the coach would have to relinquish his job as GM if he wanted to stay employed with the Patriots. If he didn’t agree to that, then I could see both sides spinning a possible Belichick departure as a mutually agreeable decision.

How much of Mac Jones’s problems are related to fundamental technique? Quarterbacks like Brady, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes stand tall in the pocket, square up, have a high delivery and a clean follow-through. Mac never seems to set himself. He throws off his back foot, and has an inconsistent arm angle.

— Al Bradley, Rochester, N.Y. (by way of Walpole)

One of the things I find really interesting is that at least once a week, Mac talks about his technique — specifically, his footwork. (By way of example, he talked about the misfire on fourth down to Tyquan Thornton after the game. “I stepped up. I had good feet,” he said. “I just missed the throw.”)

I went back and watched some of his best performances (including a bunch of highlights from his rookie year), and a lot of his best work comes when it appears he has an even distribution of weight on both feet. It’s not the only reason for his errors, but a lot of his bad throws come when he is off-balance and hasn’t set himself.

Advertisement

I don’t know if that’s the result of poor mechanics or lack of confidence in the pocket (the injury woes of the offensive line are likely part of the problem). But it’s a good observation by you, and something worth really delving into.

Enough of the softball questions for Coach Belichick in press conferences. He invests heavily in special teams, and there are so many special teams miscues. There are few if any questions of substance. Where’s Dan Shaughnessy when you need tough questions?

— John Butler, Haverhill

Not sure what to tell you when it comes to the questioning, John. But as a special teams apologist, I feel your pain, especially as it relates to what happened Sunday. Regardless of whether or not they were legitimate, those sorts of penalties are inexcusable. The Patriots won games for so many years on the margins, and that included some real special teams dominance. But those days are over.

Patriots lineman Christian Barmore deflected a pass by Washington quarterback Sam Howell. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

When do you believe Bill Belichick will be relieved of coach/GM duties?

— Nate Melvin, Maine

As things stand, I believe the coach and owner will sit down at the end of the season and have a discussion that starts with the franchise adding a general manager. If Belichick resists that idea, then I think it’s the first conversation in a series of larger conversations having to do with Belichick’s future with the Patriots.

In my mind, his future employment in New England could very well hinge on whether or not he accepts the idea of working with a personnel man who has a larger say than anyone in the front office at this time.

How many winnable games do the Pats have for the rest of the season? Giants? Jets? Broncos?

— Doug Tyrrell, Peabody

Doug, when you’re a 2-7 team, none of the games on your schedule should be classified as “winnable.” That being said, those three games are probably their best chance to get to five wins.

Did Bill Belichick sign a contract extension last summer and is he going to give up the GM title?

— Joe Viles, Weymouth

Yes, and I don’t know. As I said before, Joe, I believe that’s the most palatable step forward for all parties. If he doesn’t, I’d expect major changes moving forward.

What realistic changes could be made to make the Patriots a playoff contender next season? From where I’m sitting, they have to have a perfect draft, and hit on at least one baller free agent — wide receiver or tight end — and that seems unlikely.

— Cruz Ricker, Lowell

As miserable as it looks right now, there’s some hope, at least as it relates to 2024. If the Patriots continue on their current nosedive, they will have a top-five pick in 2024, which means they could have their choice of talent in what is setting up to be a very good draft for quarterbacks.

And they are projected to have a sizable amount of cap space, which could set the stage for at least one baller free agent, Cruz. Both of these elements should spark optimism. The only question is who will be making those decisions for the franchise.

How many players that the Patriots have let go or traded in the last three years are better than the player currently playing the position?

— Jim Foody, via e-mail

Excellent question, Jim. I went back and double checked, and while the list isn’t all that long, I’d say most of them. It starts with the fundamental swap of Jakobi Meyers for JuJu Smith-Schuster. Because it’s still within that three year-window, I’d also include Joe Thuney for Cole Strange, as well as Shaq Mason for whoever is lining up at right guard this week.

The Tom Brady-for-Cam Newton/Mac Jones switch falls just outside that three-year window but is still part of the conversation.

At the same time, it’s occasionally difficult to make an apples-to-apples comparison. For example, I’d say Hunter Henry is still a better option at tight end than Jonnu Smith, but I’d take Smith over Mike Gesicki, for example. (It also depends on the system and quarterback.)

And what about Trent Brown vs. Isaiah Wynn? Not saying that Brown has been the second coming of Jonathan Ogden, but I’d still take him over Wynn. There are other debates like that: Ezekiel Elliott or Damien Harris?

Ultimately, the edge is likely in favor of the players they have let go or traded being more talented. At the same time, it can be a dicey proposition to try to compare them one-for-one against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving landscape.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/patriots-mailbag">View Survey</a>

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.