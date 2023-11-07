Putting together a winning team comes first for the Red Sox’ Craig Breslow. All the rest can wait.

But no apologies are required. Breslow has coaches to hire, a rotation to rebuild, and a leaky defense to shore up.

Not everybody has had their sitdown or video chat with new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow yet, and it may be a while before every name is crossed off his list.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Red Sox have 200-plus people who work in baseball operations and there are 37 players on the 40-man roster at the moment.

“My hope is people within the organization will not view the delay in getting to them as representative of how much I care and intend to invest in them,” Breslow said Tuesday at the GM Meetings. “It’s just that every day [coaching] staffs are getting rounded out and conversations are taking place that we don’t want to fall behind on.”

Putting together a winning team comes first. The niceties can wait.

Breslow has yet to add anybody to his staff and no baseball ops employees have left the team since his hiring two weeks ago. That is sure to change over time, but for now it’s static as assessments are made.

He’s also in no hurry to hire a general manager with longtime assistant GMs Raquel Ferreira, Brian O’Halloran, and Eddie Romero available to give their input. All three are here.

When the pitching market starts to move, the Sox have to be ready to move with it or risk being left behind.

“It falls almost exclusively on us to recognize that,” Breslow said. “We shouldn’t miss out on opportunities because we don’t have internally our information squared away or we have other priorities.”

Breslow has a new job because the Sox felt Chaim Bloom was too cautious at times. When the Sox have been at their best, it was a combination of blockbusters and bargains, and there were risks involved.

If a 20-minute chat with a small group of reporters from Boston was any indication, Breslow won’t dither. He was quick and concise with his answers, readily acknowledging roster needs and how the organization must improve in certain areas, among them how infield defense is coached.

It’s the same pitch he intends to give to free agents. The Sox are after players who will help them win now. That’s what he wanted to hear when he was a player and now he will deliver that message as an executive.

“We need to be honest,” Breslow said. “We need to be honest about what it’s like to play for the Boston Red Sox; what it’s like to win in front of some of the most passionate fans in the entire industry and also about where and the steps forward that we’re intending to make.

“Players are drawn to different organizations for different reasons. As a player in Boston, I can absolutely endorse how great it is to be on a winning team there.”

The first notable move of the Breslow administration seems likely to be hiring a pitching coach given how important that position has become around the game. Former Red Sox teammate (and former Giants pitching coach) Andrew Bailey is a leading candidate.

As Breslow noted, every day that passes without a pitching coach is a day lost that could have been used to improve the pitchers on the staff.

Breslow didn’t get into specifics about any free agents. But he readily acknowledged the need for righthanded power and said his preference would not be to have one player as the primary designated hitter.

Breslow, who worked for the Cubs before rejoining the Sox, also spent a little time talking to reporters from Chicago about his new job.

One suggested to him that the top spot in any organization wasn’t worth it, given all the pressure.

“Man, I’ve only been on the job for two weeks,” Breslow said, drawing laughs.

But then he went on and the answer was telling.

“They are difficult. They are massive. They are at times all-consuming,” he said. “But they are just so incredibly rewarding and challenging in good ways, and the chance to work alongside talented people to impact the product that we put on the field, to feel like you are helping to build something larger than yourself — all of those things make it rewarding.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.