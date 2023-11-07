scorecardresearch Skip to main content
red sox

Report: Red Sox have spoken to pitcher Jordan Montgomery’s agent

By Luke Scotchie Boston.com Staff,Updated November 7, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Jordan Montgomery joined the Rangers prior to the trade deadline and helped them with the World Series.Sam Hodde/Getty

The offseason has only just begun, but the Red Sox are not wasting any time in attempting to add to their roster.

The Red Sox have reportedly spoken to the agent of starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery at the GM meetings in Arizona, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Montgomery is one of many talented free agent starters this offseason.

Montgomery spent time with two organizations this past season: the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers. He recorded a 3.42 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 121 innings pitched with the Cardinals before he was dealt at the trade deadline to Texas, where he recorded a 2.79 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 11 starts.

Advertisement

Montgomery became a household name for his heroics during this past postseason. He recorded a 2.90 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP en route to a playoff run that culminated in a World Series championship.

Red Sox fans may recognize Montgomery from his days with the Yankees, the team for whom he pitched during the first six seasons of his career. He recorded a 3.94 ERA and a 1.231 WHIP throughout his time in pinstripes before he was traded to the Cardinals in 2022.

During his introductory press conference, new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow indicated that he wants to help fix the Red Sox’ inconsistent rotation.

Boston Globe Today