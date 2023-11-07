UMass men rout Albany in college basketball opener

AMHERST — Josh Cohen scored 22 points to help UMass defeat Albany, 92-71, Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Cohen added eight rebounds and three steals for the Minutemen. Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 14 points and added three blocks. Rahsool Diggins shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.