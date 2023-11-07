King Charles III, climate advocate, delivers speech at odds with his beliefs

Drafted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak but delivered by King Charles, the centerpiece speech is a constitutional oddity — and one with a particular twist this year, as the new sovereign read out a list of government bills that included policies likely to be sharply at variance with his personal views.

But on Tuesday, the new king outlined this and 20 of the government’s other legislative priorities in a tradition-steeped ceremony that required a display of the deadpan political neutrality for which his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was famous.

LONDON — For a lifelong supporter of environmental causes, a plan to expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea was probably not what King Charles III had hoped to announce when he opened Britain’s Parliament for the first time as monarch.

Among those were Sunak’s plan to exploit more of Britain’s oil and gas reserves in the North Sea. Although the Conservative government argues that it will still meet its targets for Britain to become a net zero emitter of carbon dioxide by 2050, the decision to license more fossil fuel extraction has angered campaigners against climate change — a cause close to the king’s heart for decades.

King Charles made his first major speech about the environment in 1970, at age 21, and in recent years has been an increasingly vocal advocate for climate action. In a speech in France in September, he urged the world to “strive together to protect the world from our most existential challenge of all: that of global warming, climate change and the catastrophic destruction of nature.”

Still, wearing the heavy, jewel-encrusted Imperial State Crown and seated on a throne, King Charles on Tuesday showed the poker face expected of a British monarch as he delivered the “King’s Speech,” an occasion famous less for politics than for protocol, elaborate royal regalia, and intricate choreography.

As he announced that one of the government’s bills “will support the future licensing of new oil and gas fields,” his expression betrayed little emotion.

The sovereign’s speech at the state opening of Parliament “is an oddity we have kept because the ceremonial is part of the monarchy — but the speech itself is just the government setting out its policies. That’s where the weirdness originates,” said Catherine Haddon, program director at the Institute for Government, an independent think tank.

The monarchy’s commitment to political neutrality was consolidated during Elizabeth’s reign, and “everything we have seen suggests that Charles is looking to show continuity,” Haddon said.

Although this was the first such speech delivered by a king in seven decades, the pomp and pageantry followed a practiced routine. Traveling in a horse-drawn carriage, accompanied by his wife and queen, Camilla, the king arrived at Parliament to fanfare, then followed the same route within the building to the chamber of the House of Lords that was first taken by Queen Victoria in the mid-19th century.

King Charles paid a brief tribute to his mother as he began reading the 10-minute speech.

The government had already confirmed that its legislative plans included offering oil and gas licensing rounds each year, as opposed to the current system where they take place periodically.

The Conservatives, trailing badly in opinion polls, want to set up a political dividing line with the opposition Labour Party, which has said that it would honor licenses in the North Sea but not grant any new ones if it wins power.

On Monday, Downing Street said it saw no contradiction between its proposal and the climate change goals championed by the king. Using British energy resources would allow net zero targets to be achieved in a “pragmatic way that doesn’t burden hard-working families,” Sunak’s official spokesperson said.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla traveled in the diamond jubilee state coach past climate protesters. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

This is likely to be the last King’s Speech before the next general election, which must be held by January 2025, and analysts believe the government’s policies are aimed at cementing its core right-wing constituency.

On Tuesday, the government announced legislation on crime that aims to ensure that offenders of the most serious offenses will stay in prison for longer and be forced to face their victims in court. It also unveiled legislation to implement a gradual ban on smoking, promised in an earlier speech by Sunak. Under the proposal it would be illegal to sell cigarettes to those born after January 2009.

Though the Labour Party approves of some of the measures announced Tuesday, its leader, Keir Starmer, told Parliament that the Conservatives “are not even pretending to govern anymore, they’ve given up on any sense of service: They see our country’s problems as something to be exploited, not solved.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace said King Charles would give an opening address at the COP28 climate meeting, which begins this month in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. But Haddon said the fact that his views on climate change are so well known could make the king more scrupulous in appearing neutral.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.