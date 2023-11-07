Under scrutiny over Gaza, Israel points to civilian toll of US wars

In public statements and private diplomatic conversations, the officials have cited past Western military actions in urban areas dating from World War II to the post-9/11 wars against terrorism. Their goal is to help justify a campaign against Hamas that is claiming thousands of Palestinian lives.

Facing global criticism over a bloody military campaign in the Gaza Strip that has killed thousands of civilians, Israeli officials have turned to history in their defense. And the names of several infamous sites of death and destruction have been on their lips.

In those earlier conflicts, innocent civilians paid the price for the defeat of enemies. In Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as many as 200,000 civilians perished after the United States dropped atomic bombs to force Japan’s surrender. In Iraq, hundreds of civilians were killed in Fallujah as US forces fought Iraqi insurgents, and thousands died in Mosul in Iraqi and US battles against the Islamic State group.

Israel insists it is trying to limit civilian casualties in a war against a terrorist enemy, which began when Hamas killed 1,400 people on Oct. 7 in southern Israel, most of them civilians.

Human rights advocates and many governments in Europe and the Middle East scoff at that. They accuse Israel of committing war crimes in the weeks of airstrikes that have leveled entire city blocks in Gaza, destroying schools, mosques, and other seemingly nonmilitary targets.

Israeli officials say they have no choice: Hamas fighters, numbering perhaps 30,000 by Israeli estimates, embed within Gaza’s population of 2.2 million and store weapons in or under civilian sites, daring Israel to launch strikes that fuel outrage. The officials also say Hamas is clearly guilty of intentionally killing Israeli civilians.

President Biden and his aides have been careful not to even hint in public that Israel could be violating any laws of war. And the State Department continues to approve sales of weapons to Israel while refraining from making any assessments of the legality of Israel’s actions. Some diplomats are uneasy with that, especially since the department formally pledged this year to investigate episodes of civilian casualties involving American-made weapons.

Israel says it is impossible to defeat its enemy without killing innocents — a lesson that Americans and their allies should understand.

“In 1944, the Royal Air Force bombed the Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen — a perfectly legitimate target,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said in an address to his nation on Oct. 30. “But the British pilots missed and instead of the Gestapo headquarters, they hit a children’s hospital nearby. And I think 84 children were harmed and burned to death. That is not a war crime. That is not something you blame Britain for doing.” (In fact the bombing was in 1945, hit a school, and is believed to have killed 86 children and 18 adults.)

Netanyahu added that the attack “was a legitimate act of war with tragic consequences that accompany such legitimate action. And you didn’t tell the Allies, ‘Don’t stamp out Nazism because of such tragic consequences.’”

Israeli officials have also invoked US battles against insurgents in the Iraqi city of Fallujah in 2004, during the US occupation of Iraq, and, in tandem with Iraqi government forces, against the Islamic State terrorist group in the Iraqi city of Mosul from 2016 to 2017.

And during Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visits to Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Israeli officials privately invoked the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“In any combat situation, like when the United States was leading a coalition to get ISIS out of Mosul, there were civilian casualties,” Mark Regev, an Israeli government spokesperson, said in an Oct. 24 interview with PBS, using an alternative name for the Islamic State group. Regev said Israel’s “ratio” of Hamas fighters to civilians killed “compares very well to NATO and other Western forces” in past military campaigns.

It is impossible to determine that ratio accurately. More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza over the past month, 40 percent of them children, according to the Health Ministry there. It is unknown how many might have been Hamas militants.

The battle of Mosul was far bloodier than earlier fights in Fallujah, costing as many as 8,000 civilian lives to kill perhaps several thousand Islamic State fighters. Much of the city center was destroyed. Echoing Israeli assertions today, US officials said at the time that Islamic State fighters used civilians as human shields and even welcomed civilian deaths as a way of undermining support for the US-Iraqi military campaign.

The questions over whether Israel is violating laws of war intensified last week after warplanes dropped at least two 2,000-pound bombs — among the largest in the country’s arsenal — on the Jabaliya neighborhood, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds, most from refugee families. After the strike, the Israeli military said it had sought to kill a Hamas commander who had helped plan the Oct. 7 attacks. The military bombed the area again the next day.

“Israel dropping several large bombs in the middle of a densely populated refugee camp was completely and predictably going to lead to a significant and disproportionate loss of civilian life and therefore a war crime,” Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch and a visiting professor at Princeton University, wrote online.

The United Nations human rights office said it has “serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes.” Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel, citing an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

Along with civilian casualties, the United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, said Monday that 89 employees of the UN agency aiding Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, had been killed in the Gaza Strip.

That is more “than in any comparable period in the history of our organization,” he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York, adding that many of the employees had been killed with members of their family. The United Nations employs large numbers of Palestinians in Gaza, where almost half the working-age population is unemployed.