Catching up with Rebecca F. Kuang on ‘Yellowface,’ a novel ‘told in the style of twitter’

In her first work of literary fiction, Kuang tells a story of two friends, both writers but one — the brilliant and beloved Athena Liu — much more successful than the other, the anxious and envious June Hayward. Athena is an Asian American woman who was granted a book deal straight out of college and has been churning out bestsellers ever since. June, a white woman whose first book flopped and fell into obscurity, is jealous of everything Athena has.

Since “Yellowface” was released in May, readers have been buzzing about Rebecca F. Kuang’s satirical exploration of racism in the publishing industry and online literary spaces.

Advertisement

When Athena dies in a bizarre, abrupt accident, June steals her next masterpiece: the first manuscript of a historical novel about the Chinese Labor Corps of the First World War. June tries to pass it off as her own — going so far as to change her author name to Juniper Song — and maintains her facade for weeks as the book remains on the bestseller list. But her plan unravels quickly, and accusations of theft, racism, and cultural appropriation unfurl in Twitter threads and comment sections. When Athena’s ghost makes an appearance, the loose ends of June’s plan only become more knotted and tangled.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In celebration of the paperback release of her 2022 historical fantasy novel “Babel,” Kuang will be in conversation with writer and translator Aube Rey Lescure at a sold out event at the Brattle Theatre on Nov. 12.

The Globe caught up with the Somerville resident about “Yellowface,” jealousy in female friendships, and the literary world as it exists on social media.

Q. How was writing “Yellowface” different from writing fantasy novels like “Babel”?

A. They’re just very different books. One is told in the style of Charles Dickens, and one is told in the style of Twitter. So it’s ultimately like eating vegetables or eating an ice cream cone. Both were really fun to do. I like switching up my voice a lot so that I never get bored.

Advertisement

Q. June’s voice reads like it came easily to you. What was the hardest part about writing from her point of view?

A. I didn’t find it very hard at all. With some characters, it takes a little bit of dancing around and getting to know each other before I can write confidently in their voice. But I already knew June. I’d known June for a long time. We all live with insecurities, and with June I just got to let them speak out loud, say the quiet part out loud. So June was just really fun from start to finish.

Q. June and Athena’s relationship is entrenched in jealousy. Why did you decide to tackle jealousy in female friendships in this book?

A. Maybe because I’m a woman, and I have complicated friendships. So it’s easy to draw from. I think those relationships are really fascinating. Some of my favorite novels are Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet. I think that is the textbook, master work examining how you can love someone and hate them at the same time. You can be deeply jealous of someone and also condescend to them. You can hate somebody and also be desperate for their approval.

Q. Was there anything that you had to navigate or that you didn’t expect while writing through their relationship?

Advertisement

A. I think it led to some really open and interesting conversations about jealousy with my own friends, and I think those are really healthy conversations to have. To acknowledge that we all feel jealous of each other sometimes, and jealousy isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes it can be really motivating. Even today, when I hear about my friends getting book deals or making a lot of progress on their manuscripts, of course I’m happy for them, but it also kind of feels like a kick to the gut. I think, oh gosh, that’s really lit a fire under me. I have to be more dedicated to my own craft. I have to catch up.

Q. What about when writing with online literary spaces like Twitter as the backdrop? Any surprises there?

A. I think these spaces have changed a lot, just even in the past years or a few months since “Yellowface” has come out. I wrote this book in 2021, which feels like such a long time ago already, and this would have been in the middle of lockdown when we were all still doom-scrolling every single day. Twitter was really the only way that a lot of communities could stay in touch, but nowadays, I don’t really know a single person who still goes to Twitter. Those networks have completely fallen apart, and it’s not immediately clear what they’ll be replaced by. I wonder if in a year from now, the conversations in “Yellowface” are going to seem really dated the way that books today that talk about Myspace are really dated.

Advertisement

Q. Why did you choose the Chinese Labor Corps as the historical moment for your “book-within-the-book?”

A. It seemed very appropriate metaphorically for a contribution to history that was lost and ignored and still to this day is kind of papered over and not properly acknowledged. So what better story for June to steal and pass off as her own?

Q. Did you study the Chinese Labor Corps in school at all?

A. No, it was never mentioned in a single history class I ever took … not even in college.

Q. Could you point to any direct inspiration for the ghost-story aspect of your novel?

A. It’s really hard to retroactively think about what works were on my mind, but I can tell you one book that actually came out this year that I think is in conversation with those ghostly elements … That’s Naomi Klein’s “Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World,” where she thinks a lot about online identity and how we split ourselves and perform ourselves. It adds an element of social media, technology, and connectedness — this particular weird culture that we’re in — to the ghost trope, and I think it’s a very good read.

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.