Hootie & the Blowfish to headline Fenway Park next June

Hootie & the Blowfish may come from different worlds, but they’ll be back in Boston next summer.

The ‘90s rock band announced its 2024 “Summer Camp with Trucks” tour Monday, including a show at Fenway Park set for June 21. Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will join the South Carolinian quartet for the 43-city tour across North America, which kicks off May 30 in Dallas and finishes Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach.

Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies will also hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish for select arena and stadium concerts, including next year’s show at Fenway Park. General tickets for the Boston concert go on sale Friday at noon.