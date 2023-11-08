Hootie & the Blowfish to headline Fenway Park next June

Hootie & the Blowfish may come from different worlds, but they’ll be back in Boston next summer.
The ‘90s rock band announced its 2024 “Summer Camp with Trucks” tour Monday, including a show at Fenway Park set for June 21. Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will join the South Carolinian quartet for the 43-city tour across North America, which kicks off May 30 in Dallas and finishes Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach.
Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies will also hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish for select arena and stadium concerts, including next year’s show at Fenway Park. General tickets for the Boston concert go on sale Friday at noon.
As Hootie & the Blowfish prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Cracked Rear View,” next year, the Darius Rucker-led group won’t be the only big names coming to Fenway in 2024.
The Foo Fighters will take over Fenway July 21 with the Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers, while Blink-182 plays the ballpark July 23, joined by Pierce the Veil. Tickets for both shows are currently on sale.
Green Day brings “The Saviors” tour to Fenway Park Aug. 7, with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas also set to perform. Tickets to the Green Day concert will be available to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets for all Fenway shows can be found at www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts.
