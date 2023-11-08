Kenny Chesney announces 2024 return to Gillette Stadium with Zac Brown Band

Closing out his tours in Foxborough has become a tradition for Chesney, who will play Gillette Stadium for the 22nd time next summer. He last played there in 2022 .

The award-winning country star has announced the dates for his 2024 “Sun Goes Down” tour , including a return to Gillette Stadium Aug. 23. The show will be the final stop on Chesney’s upcoming 18-stadium tour, which kicks off April 20 in Tampa and also features Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

Although he was raised in Tennessee, the country rocker grew up a Red Sox fan and has ties to Boston, which has enabled Chesney to expand his “No Shoes Nation” fanbase throughout New England and beyond.

“I think that the friends that I’ve met there and the people that I know in New England, they represent my audience a lot,” Chesney told the Globe in a 2018 interview. “I think when they see me onstage they see a part of them, and vice versa.”

The upcoming tour draws its name from Chesney’s 2004 hit with Uncle Kracker, “When the Sun Goes Down.” The music video for the beach ballad featured Chesney rocking a Red Sox cap in its opening scene.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Additional ticket options will be available in the days leading up, including VIP packages and platinum presale tickets, which go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

