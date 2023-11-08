Matthew Perry’s death sends many viewers streaming back to ‘Friends’

Not surprisingly, “Friends” was the most popular series on US streaming services for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the website JustWatch. Matthew Perry, one of the show’s gang of six, died on Oct. 28, and fans rushed to Max for consolation. The streamer has put a card in his honor before the start of each of the show’s 10 seasons, as well as the 2021 special “Friends: The Reunion.” It reads, “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023.”

The series, which ended in 2004, did even better than Netflix’s four-part adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All the Light We Cannot See.” Some readers have wondered why streaming services are willing to pay so much for old shows, and this explains it to some extent. In 2019, Max (then HBO Max) paid more than $425 million for exclusive rights to “Friends,” taking the sitcom away from its previous home, Netflix.