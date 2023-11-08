Matthew Perry’s death sends many viewers streaming back to ‘Friends’

Not surprisingly, “Friends” was the most popular series on US streaming services for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the website JustWatch. Matthew Perry, one of the show’s gang of six, died on Oct. 28, and fans rushed to Max for consolation. The streamer has put a card in his honor before the start of each of the show’s 10 seasons, as well as the 2021 special “Friends: The Reunion.” It reads, “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023.”
The series, which ended in 2004, did even better than Netflix’s four-part adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All the Light We Cannot See.” Some readers have wondered why streaming services are willing to pay so much for old shows, and this explains it to some extent. In 2019, Max (then HBO Max) paid more than $425 million for exclusive rights to “Friends,” taking the sitcom away from its previous home, Netflix.
TV viewers form intense bonds with their favorite series, especially the ones they watched regularly for years, the ones that were part of their lives and culturally significant for them. They rewatch them passionately and spread clips and memes from them on social media, often inspiring younger viewers to discover them. Max features plenty of original series, but I don’t doubt that many of its subscribers signed up because of “Friends,” or in large part because of “Friends.” Even before Perry’s death, the show was consistently in Max’s top 10. It is a core asset, as they say.
