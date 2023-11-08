Watch: ‘Mean Girls’ musical releases first trailer for 2024 film

In the role made popular by Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron in next year’s flick, the new girl in town who struggles with high school life after moving to the United States from Kenya.

Paramount Pictures gave fans a peek at the new film Wednesday, which adapts Tina Fey’s Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical , a reimagining of her 2004 film of the same name. The original “Mean Girls” movie was also based on the 2002 book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman.

The first trailer for the 2024 “Mean Girls” movie is here, and it is so fetch.

Advertisement

Taking over as Cady’s best friends, Auli’i Cravalho plays Janis ‘Imi’ike while Jaquel Spivey portrays Damian Hubbard. Hartford native Christopher Briney plays love interest Aaron Samuels, with the New England actor taking on the role first made popular by actor Jonathan Bennett.

The musical movie’s version of “The Plastics” is led by “I Hate Boston” singer Reneé Rapp, who plays the devious Regina George, previously portrayed on screen by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film. Rapp also played the character on Broadway, stepping in for original star Taylor Louderman in 2019.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Rounding out “The Plastics” trio, Avantika plays Karen Shetty (previously named Karen Smith and played by Amanda Seyfried in the 2004 version) while Bebe Wood portrays Gretchen Wieners, first portrayed on screen by Lacey Chabert.

New England native Christopher Briney plays Aaron in the new "Mean Girls" movie. Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures

A number of famous faces will also star in next year’s “Mean Girls” movie, including Busy Philipps, who will channel her cool mom energy while taking over as Mrs. George, first played by Newton native Amy Poehler in the 2004 film. “The Office” star Jenna Fischer will play Cady’s parent Ms. Heron, while “Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm brings the laughs as Coach Carr.

Advertisement

Fey, who starred in the 2004 film, reprises her role as Ms. Norbury, while former “Saturday Night Live” star Tim Meadows returns as Principal Duvall. Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the original film, also wrote both the screenplay for the 2024 adaptation, as well as the book for the hit musical.

Directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie is set to hit theaters Jan. 12.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.