Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

6LACK “Since I Have a Lover,” the third album from this Atlanta-based singer-songwriter, is marked by songs that possess the dreamy thrill of finding love like the psych-soul reverie “playin house” and the laid-back title track, which slowly blossoms as 6LACK leans into his happiness. Nov. 10, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

TIFFY “So Serious,” the debut full-length from local singer-songwriter Tiffany Sammy, is full of pealing guitars and forthright lyrics, all covered in a layer of fuzz that adds sweetness to gentler cuts like “Vying” and grunges up peppier tracks like “Social Sliding.” This show celebrating its release will also feature sets from twisty guitar-pop act Lady Pills and scrappy rockers Miss Bones. Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Deep Cuts, Medford. 781-219-3815, deepcuts.rocks

Advertisement

TEDDY SWIMS This Georgia native’s gravelly yelp is the type of voice that can easily command any type of pop, as evidenced by the soulful slow burner “Lose Control,” the honky-tonk-ready Thomas Rhett duet “Broke,” and the bereft Bonnie Raitt ballad “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Nov. 12, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country





KIPLING DROZEK All of 10 years old, Kipling Drozek plays an afternoon show (insert requisite bedtime joke here) to celebrate his debut record, “Oreshadow,” and he’s joined by a formidable cohort of local luminaries in Zach Hickman, Dinty Child, Chris Anzalone, and Alastair Moock to do it. Are they just doing a solid to Kipling’s mom, Rose Polenzani (who will also join), or abetting genuine budding talent? Show up and find out. Nov. 11, 1 p.m. $15. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679. www.passim.org

NORTH AMERICANS I’m a big fan of the sort of music Patrick McDermott is making with his North Americans project — ambient, spacey, reverberating instrumentals drenched in pedal steel guitar. No fast songs! The band just released its fifth album, “Long Cool World,” and opens for Petey. Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $27.50. Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave. www.livenation.com

Advertisement

FANTASTIC CAT How can you resist checking out an outfit that names its debut record “The Very Best of Fantastic Cat” and includes a “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Eligibility Countdown Clock” on its web bio page that, as of the writing, is at 8,563 days? Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20-$28. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JOSH ROSEN & THE MELT The pianist, composer, educator, and bandleader’s groove-oriented ensemble, featuring Boston legend Stan Strickland on woodwinds, vocals, and percussion, includes Australian bassist James Heazlewood Dale and Italian drummer Giuseppe Paradiso. Nov. 12, 8:30 p.m. $20-$25. Boston Harbor Distillery, 12 R Ericsson St. www.shkmusic.com

JAZZ STANDARDS FROM AN ALTERNATE DREAM DIMENSION Adventurous takes on classic tunes played by two groups of improvisers. First up, cornetist Taylor Ho Bynum, pianist Kris Davis, bassist Nathan McBride, and drummer Eric Rosenthal deconstruct and improvise in a sequel to Bynum and Rosenthal’s duo recordings from the ‘90s. Then pianist Pandelis Karayorgis and saxophonist Jorrit Dijkstra will tackle material by the likes of Thelonious Monk and more in solo and duo formats. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

DAVE BRYANT/JAMES BLOOD ULMER Keyboardist Bryant, former member of Ornette Coleman’s band Prime Time, hosts another of his monthly Third Thursdays shows, featuring fellow Coleman alums. Epochal guitarist and singer James Blood Ulmer, who has equal footing in avant jazz and country blues, will perform a solo set to open the evening. For the second half, Bryant performs with bassist Frederick Williams and drummer James Kamal Jones, joined by saxophonist Neil Leonard. Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $10. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This weekend, two familiar faces will be featured on the Symphony Hall stage as Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu leads the BSO in Peter Lieberson’s short symphony “Drala,” Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, and Berg’s elegiac Violin Concerto, the latter featuring violinist Leonidas Kavakos. Then, starting Sunday, the BSO embarks on a weeklong multi-venue celebration of composer György Ligeti’s centennial, presenting free performances by Lorelei Ensemble (Nov. 12, St. Cecilia Church), Callithumpian Consort (Nov. 13, Symphony Hall), and more. The orchestra itself gets in on the action with next week’s program, featuring Thomas Adès on the podium and Kirill Gerstein at the piano for Ligeti’s Piano Concerto (Nov. 16-18). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

ASHMONT HILL CHAMBER MUSIC Jamaican American violinist Jordan Bak and Boston-based collaborative pianist Ji Yung Lee team up for an enticingly eclectic program, including music by Robert Schumann, George Enescu, and Arnald Bax alongside recent pieces by Tyson Gholston Davis and Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti. Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Peabody Hall, All Saints Church, Dorchester. www.ahchambermusic.org

CELEBRITY SERIES OF BOSTON Globally acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming visits Symphony Hall on Sunday with a multimedia, century-spanning performance inspired by her 2022 album, “Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” accompanied by pianist Inon Barnatan. Expect repertoire ranging from Handel and Fauré to Björk and Bacharach (Nov. 12). On Tuesday, Grammy Award-winning tenor Karim Sulayman and guitarist Sean Shibe join forces for their Celebrity Series debuts at Pickman Hall at Longy School of Music in Cambridge, presenting a program that examines the relationship between Europe and Asia in music (Nov. 14). 617-482-8595. www.celebrityseries.org

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE A riveting production, directed by Elaine Vaan Hogue, of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a woman who tries, via a series of flashbacks, to process the sexual abuse she was subjected to by her uncle. Jennifer Rohn and Dennis Trainor Jr. deliver performances that are nothing short of virtuosic. Through Nov. 25. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

THE BAND’S VISIT A musical about the connections forged between Egyptian musicians and the residents of an Israeli desert town after the musicians are stranded there due to a transportation error and the residents take them in for the night. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses, “The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including best musical. Directed by Paul Daigneault. Nov. 10-Dec. 17. Coproduction by the Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company. At the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

Advertisement

FROZEN This stage adaptation of the animated blockbuster offers enough enchantment that its target audience of pre-teen girls won’t notice the filler. Caroline Bowman is equally adept at conveying Queen Elsa’s regal poise and her panic at being unable to control her power to freeze people and things. Lauren Nicole Chapman, as Elsa’s younger sister, Anna, projects a wiseacre, Eve Arden-ish charm. (That reference should illustrate just how far outside of “Frozen’s” target demographic I am.) Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee. Through Nov. 12. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

OMAYRA AMAYA FLAMENCO DANCE COMPANY Hailing from a long line of prestigious dancers continuing the gypsy tradition, including her great aunt Carmen Amaya, the powerful, stylish, and often innovative dancer and her Miami-based company present their concert of new choreography and original music, “Tiempo Flamenco.” The full cast of dancers and musicians includes local artists as well. Nov. 11-12. $15-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

HANNEKE CASSEL AND FRIENDS — CONCERT & CEILIDH Here’s one where you can get in on the action, too. Presented by the Boston branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, the celebration of Scottish music and dance is headlined by the popular Cassel, whose fiddling fuses musical roots from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton Island with Americana stylings, and also features Highland Dance Boston and Boston Scottish Country Dancers, as well as Dave Wiesler (piano), and Stephen Thomforde (pipes). Nov. 12, 3 p.m. $15-$25. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. https://rscdsboston.org/index.html

BODYTRAFFIC You might want to plan a little ahead for this one, as the provocative Los Angeles-based repertory company is recognized around the world for its skill and versatility. Repertoire embraces styles ranging from contemporary dance to jazz and ballet. This Global Arts Live engagement features Boston premieres by Alejandro Cerrudo, Ethan Colangelo, and the choreographic team Baye & Asa, as well as a new work set to Ravel’s “Boléro” by Fernando Hernando Magadan. Nov. 17-18. $64-$68. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





MONDRIAN: FOUNDATIONS Twenty-eight paintings and drawings from early in Piet Mondrian’s career help chart his evolution from an impressionistic painter of Dutch landscapes to the master of the blue, yellow, and red grid for which he’s best known. Through April 28. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

PROOF READ: AN EXHIBITION ON HOW BOSTON ART REVIEW CONFIRMS COMMUNITY There’s no better proof of life for a cultural milieu than a vibrant conversation in and among its community. For more than five years, the Boston Art Review, an independent quarterly magazine and website, has been the convener of that conversation for the local art scene, a publication devoutly both about and of its vibrant, grassroots world. This show is a walk-through of the magazine’s mechanics — how it evolves from idea to assignment to chunky printed-paper tome — but its spirit lifts off the pages as an embodiment of how a community sees itself. Through Nov. 16. Arnheim Gallery, MassArt, South Hall, 1st floor, 621 Huntington Ave. 617-879-7550, massart.edu/galleries/arnheim-gallery.

LIKE MAGIC A great irony of our moment is that in this world of data-driven certainties, reality has become more difficult to define than ever, and the sophisticated tools given to us by science — by definition, fact-based — have been torqued in realms like social media to ever more distorting effect. Seeking refuge in the hazy realm of spiritual concoction is as old as uncertainty itself, and this show’s 10 artists look for solace with such mystic tools as healing earth, witches’ brooms, divination, and, yes, AI, to name a few. Ongoing. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE

BOSTON ART BOOK FAIR 2o23 The fifth edition of the Boston Art Book Fair brings together more than 140 exhibitors including artists, publishers, bookmakers, and galleries. The event kicks off with a ticketed preview party on Friday night, Nov. 10. Over the weekend, there’s an interactive cut-paper animation by GIF-O-GRAF and free public programs and workshops (registration necessary) in the Black Box Theatre. Masks are required on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 (noon to 7 p.m.) and Nov. 12 (noon to 5 p.m.). Free. Boston Center for the Arts Cyclorama, 539 Tremont St. https://bostonartbookfair.com/

CATE McQUAID

Boston Art Book Fair preview party in 2022. Melissa Blackall





EVENTS

Comedy

MICHAEL IAN BLACK A couple of weeks ago, Black was at the Chevalier for an inspiringly silly reunion with his ‘90s sketch comedy troupe-mates from The State. With just a couple of State dates left this year, he’s back out on his own doing stand-up for four shows in Beverly. Nov. 10-11, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

ATSUKO OKATSUKA: FULL GROWN TOUR “Me and my husband take the time to admire the house a lot,” says Okatsuka on the joys of renting a home. “We don’t know how much time we have there. There is a corner in my house that I sometimes take the time to stand at, just because I pay rent. I’m always like, ‘This is, like, $30, right here.’” Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. $25-$75. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

BEN MILLER’S STAND-UP SCIENCE Using charts and graphs and punch lines, Miller explores his personal history as it relates to science, including all the time he spent drinking milk as a kid. “A sweet potato has almost the same amount of calcium as milk,” says Miller, “so when you dip your fries into your milkshake, it’s actually a superfood. Super healthy, according to science.” Jeff Medoff opens. Nov. 12, 5 p.m. $15-$20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III

Atsuko Okatsuka plays two shows at The Wilbur Nov. 10. Kim Newmoney









Family

WELLNESS IN THE WILD Learn about the medicinal uses and healing properties of plants on a wildlife walk with Historic Newton. Attendees can walk through the Durant-Kenrick House & Grounds with Silvermoon LaRose, the assistant director of Exeter’s Tomaquag Museum, and find out how plants can be used for construction, medicine, and food. Nov. 13, 7 p.m. $10. Durant-Kenrick House & Grounds, 286 Waverley Ave., Newton. newtonma.gov

ELENA GIARDINA



