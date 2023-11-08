MGB, Best Buy, teaming up to bring hospital care home

Mass General Brigham on Wednesday announced that it has signed a contract with Best Buy as a technology partner to provide at-home healthcare services. The contract’s main focus for now is ramping up MGB’s “ Home Hospital ” services, which allow some patients to return to their homes and still get hospital-level care via telehealth and regular in-person visits. Participating patients will wear armbands that continually transmit medical data — such as heart rate, oxygen levels, and body temperature — to medical professionals assigned to the patients.

The state’s largest hospital network wants to lead the way in providing acute-level healthcare in patients’ homes, and is turning to a seemingly unlikely partner to do it: the biggest of the big-box electronics retailers.

Today, MGB’s home hospital program averages 25 patients per day and uses a different tech provider, Biofourmis. The contract with Best Buy Health would replace the one with Biofourmis, and phase in Best Buy’s technology starting early next year. Dr. Stephen Dorner, chief clinical and innovation officer for MGB’s Healthcare at Home program, said he hopes that, with Best Buy’s help, the program can ramp up to serve as many as 200 patients a day within the next five years, the length of the initial contract with Best Buy. That would represent about 10 percent of the hospital beds at the five participating MGB hospitals, up from around 1 percent today.

"No one has delivered 'Home Hospital' [care] at the scale that we are intending to deliver," Dorner said.

MGB, then known as Partners HealthCare, began piloting hospital-at-home services in 2017, through its flagship hospitals, Mass. General and Brigham & Women’s, for patients with commercial insurance. This effort expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in late 2020 set reimbursement guidelines for patients with government health plans.

In all cases, patients first still need to go to the hospital and, if clinicians decide they are eligible, they can be given the option of continuing their care at home. In many cases, a patient will stay in the hospital for a day or two and then head home to continue their care. More recently, MGB added its Faulkner, Salem and Newton-Wellesley hospitals to the mix.

MGB sees home health as a crucial way to provide more healthcare in a lower-cost setting. Many patients prefer to receive their healthcare in their homes, and research shows that medical outcomes tend to improve when care at home is compared to traditional hospital care.

Mass General Brigham nurse Marclyn Morice takes care of Eleanor McLaughlin at McLaughlin's Needham apartment as part of MGB's Home Hospital program. Mark Murphy/Mass General Brigham

To Best Buy, telehealth is a growth opportunity. The foundation for the Best Buy Health division of the Minnesota-based electronics giant was built through two key acquisitions: GreatCall, now Lively, in 2018, and Current Health in 2021. Lively provides medical-alert technology, while Current Health offers a suite of medical monitoring technologies such as real-time patient monitoring. These acquisitions form the basis for the tech that Best Buy is offering MGB.

Best Buy Health already works with a number of other hospital systems in the US, including UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, though it does not disclose its specific health-care revenue. Best Buy’s famed Geek Squad team of repair technicians also plays a role, in part by coming into new patients’ homes to ensure the technology is functioning properly.

The original CMS waiver for homecare has been extended through the end of 2024. Dorner said MGB has been advocating to Congress to make these reimbursements permanent. However, even if they go away, Dorner said he’s confident MGB will still use Best Buy’s tech to support home-based clinical services. The hope is that expanding hospital-at-home services would eventually curb health insurance premium increases by providing care in a less expensive setting than a hospital or other acute care facility.

“There’s such a need for us to do something disruptive to improve healthcare delivery and make it more affordable,” Dorner said. “I believe that hospitalization at home is part of that long-term solution.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.