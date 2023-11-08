CarGurus to more quickly acquire rest of CarOffer

Cambridge-based CarGurus has stepped up its timetable for acquiring the rest of CarOffer that it didn’t already own, unveiling a deal on Tuesday to spend $75 million to buy the remaining minority stakes in the online auto marketplace by the end of the year. As a result, CarOffer chief executive Bruce Thompson will step down and CarGurus executive Zach Hallowell will lead CarOffer, although CarGurus will still operate Texas-based CarOffer as a standalone business. CarGurus had acquired a 51-percent stake in CarOffer in 2021, a deal that came with the ability to buy the remaining interest over a three-year period; one of the big draws for CarGurus, which runs an online auto marketplace as well, was CarOffer’s wholesale vehicle acquisition and selling capabilities. About 300 people work for CarOffer today, while 1,100 are at CarGurus. Chief executive Jason Trevisan told analysts that he is expediting the purchase to accelerate product development and build a stronger platform for car dealership clients. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Advertisement

Airbnb to single out top scoring listings

Airbnb will highlight rental listings that have received top scores from guests, information that the company’s CEO says will help bring hotel-like reliability to booking a house or room on the site. Airbnb said that it will roll out what it calls “Guest Favorites” this week. About 2 million of the site’s 7 million listings will get the label. It is unclear how hosts who don’t get the favored badge will react — they could lose bookings, or they might have to cut prices to compete. CEO Brian Chesky said he expects favorites to charge more than other listings. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

New York Times has more than 10 million subscribers

The New York Times now has more than 10 million subscribers, the company said Wednesday, edging closer to its goal of 15 million by the end of 2027. In its third-quarter report, The New York Times Co. said it had added 210,000 net digital-only subscribers in the three months through September, giving it 9.41 million along with 670,000 print subscribers. The Times Co. has focused on getting subscribers to sign up for more than one of its offerings, which include the core news report, Cooking, Games, the Wirecutter review site, and the sports news site The Athletic. Nearly 3.8 million of the 9.41 million digital-only subscribers are subscribed to at least two products, the company said. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas may write off rest of Yeezy shoes

Adidas said it might have to write off the remaining 300 million euros ($320 million) worth of Yeezy shoes left unsold after it cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The company will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to do a third release of the shoes next year to generate more donations to groups fighting antisemitism. The shoe and sports clothing company, which cut ties with Ye in October 2022 after he made antisemitic remarks online, has sold 750 million euros worth of the shoes in two stages earlier this year through Adidas smartphone apps and its website. Part of the profits went to groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. The announcement from Adidas comes at a time of rising antisemitism and islamophobia after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

GAMING

Nintendo to make movie of ‘The Legend of Zelda’

Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game “The Legend of Zelda,” the Japanese company behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday. The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by Wes Ball, the American director of the upcoming “Planet of the Apes” film. It’s being co-produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., which is behind the live-action Spider-Man films and headed by Avi Arad. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon cutting price of medical memberships for Prime subscribers

Amazon is offering Prime subscribers discounted One Medical memberships — the e-commerce giant’s latest move to integrate the upscale chain of doctors’ offices into its retail operation. The new deal will cut a One Medical membership by $100 to $99 a year, the Seattle-based company said on Wednesday. A Prime subscription costs $139 a year in the United States and also offers speedy shipping and video streaming, among other perks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Bayer considering breaking up drug and agricultural units

Bayer’s new chief executive said he’s weighing a breakup of the pharma and agriculture conglomerate, a move that could undo much of the legacy of his predecessor, including the troubled acquisition of Monsanto. Bill Anderson, who took over as CEO in June from Werner Baumann, said he may separate Bayer’s consumer-health or crop-science operations. Baumann rejected such a step, even after the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto turned sour and activist investors demanded action. Earnings plunged 31 percent to $1.80 billion before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization last quarter, falling short of estimates, hurt by falling prices for glyphosate, the active ingredient in its blockbuster weed killer Roundup. A staunch defender of Bayer’s conglomerate approach, Baumann had spearheaded the acquisition of Monsanto, which saddled Bayer with debt and massive legal headaches related to Roundup. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

GEMSTONES

Apparently, diamond sales aren’t forever

De Beers sold the least diamonds since halting sales altogether during the height of the global pandemic, as the industry struggles with weak demand and too much stock. De Beers sold just $80 million of rough diamonds at the end of October, compared with $454 million a year earlier. Diamond demand has weakened after the pandemic, as consumers spend again on travel and experiences. Lab grown diamonds are also making inroads in some sections of the market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Union reaches agreement with Caesars in Las Vegas

The labor union representing tens of thousands of Las Vegas hospitality workers announced early Wednesday that it had reached a tentative deal with casino giant Caesars Entertainment, a major breakthrough that could help avert an unprecedented strike at more than a dozen hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. The announcement came after several months of tense negotiations and just days before the Culinary Workers Union’s deadline for a strike. A walkout could still happen if deals aren’t reached by 5 a.m. Friday with MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. But the tentative agreement with Caesars could provide the momentum needed for the Culinary Union to win new 5-year contracts for all 35,000 of its members who have been working under expired contracts at 18 properties owned or operated by the casino companies. — ASSOCIATED PRESS